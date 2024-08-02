Sean O’Malley Furthers Conor McGregor Feud With Brutal Jibe on His Driving Ban

Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley seem to be orchestrating some new heat between them. At the moment, ‘Suga’ is preparing for his second title defense fight against Merab Dvalishvili. Having already defended his title against Marlon Vera, O’Malley is pretty much confident about continuing his merry run in the UFC.

However, Dvalishvili has had his share of success too. The Georgian fighter has notched up a 10-fight winning streak. Dvalishvili’s victory over Henry Cejudo became the deciding factor in making him the number-one contender for the bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, while the fight at The Sphere is expected to be a banger, Sean O’Malley seems to have other things brewing in his mind. O’Malley has previously expressed his wish to attain the financial status of Conor McGregor. He also mentioned his aspirations of fighting a million-dollar match. Well, while these are not happening at the moment, ‘Suga’ seems to be taking shots at McGregor for reasons unknown.

Recently, it was revealed that Conor McGregor has been issued a driving ban for a period of two years. Well, such news seemed to catch Sean O’Malley’s attention, and thought this to be the perfect occasion for him to step in. Reposting the news of McGregor’s driving ban, ‘Suga’ commented on his X, “Because of his toe?”

As a matter of fact, Conor McGregor was supposed to headline the UFC 303 main event. After Dana White announced the bout, the anticipation shot through the roof. For this would be after a gap of three long years that ‘The Notorious’ would have returned to the octagon. Unfortunately, that did not happen and Conor McGregor pulled out of the fight citing a broken toe. This was what Sean O’Malley was trying to hint at in his dig towards McGregor.

But this was not the only instance when ‘Suga’ commented about McGregor in recent times. Appearing on an episode of ‘The Timbo Sugar Show’, O’Malley decided to talk about the Irishman. Claiming himself to be a better fighter than ‘Mystic Mac’, O’Malley stated that he would beat McGregor easily in a fight. His exact words were, “I will chirp Conor, because I do believe I can beat Conor in a fight. I’m not just saying that. I think stylistically I could beat Conor in a fight…Conor’s 5’7, I’m 6’3…he’s thick, but he’s short.”

Well, Conor McGregor has not responded yet to any of the claims made by Sean O’Malley. But given the history of Conor McGregor, it might not be long before we might see ‘The Notorious’ talk back.