Sean O'Malley Hints At Potential Fight With Ilia Topuria After Defending Title Against Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley called out Ilia Topuria in a recent podcast episode. Suga’s rivalry with the featherweight champion appears to have no boundaries. He believes El Matador is a well-versed fighter in the UFC, and he thinks that he could defeat the champ.

The current bantamweight champion does not seem to like Ilia Topuria. Sean O’Malley and El Matador have had their exchanges on social media about a potential fight. A fight between the two contenders would be exciting after they get through their respective bouts.

Sean O’Malley calls out Ilia Topuria

The featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and the bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley had a few things to say to each other on social media in recent times. Both fighters believe this is the fight to make, following their respective events.

O’Malley recently called out Topuria for being higher in the pound-for-pound rankings. Suga expressed his discontent with the featherweight champion’s positioning. El Matador was quick to respond, calling him ugly.

The back-and-forth excited fans for a potential fight between the champions. On his YouTube channel, Sean O’Malley gives his thoughts on the matter. Amidst the callout, the American contender commends the Georgian-Spanish contender for his elite skills.

Suga sticks to his guns on the pound-for-pound statement. He believes Topuria’s number of title defense fights prohibits him from being high on the rankings. His co-host and fellow MMA fighter, Tim Welch, chimes in on a potential fight.

Advertisement

He believes Max Holloway to be Ilia Topuria’s biggest threat by far. Sean O’Malley’s upcoming fight against Merab Dvalishvili is one that he does not rule out. Both contenders are not looking past their opponents for this potential fight.

When a fan compared Ilia Topuria to Cody Garbrandt, Sean O’Malley disagreed. Suga believes El Matador is levels ahead of the former champion. He also claims Ilia Topuria is one of the most skilled contenders to fight in the UFC.

Although a potential fight between Topuria and O’Malley is exciting, both contenders have to get through their toughest battles to date. Can Max Holloway and Merab Dvalishvili pose problems to the current champions?

Also read: Sean O'Malley Wants to Defend Bantamweight Title at UFC Sphere in Vegas: 'We Are Pushing for It'

Sean O’Malley does not believe in Nate Diaz's victory over Jorge Masvidal

The original BMF contenders, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz faced each other in a boxing match recently. Both fighters showed grit and skill in the ring. The Stockton Slugger was announced the winner via majority decision.

Advertisement

After the fight, fans believed Jorge Masvidal to have won the bout. Although Diaz’s volume of punches was high, Gamebred landed more significant shots that rocked the Stockton native. In the post-fight press conference, the BMF champion believed Nate had the home-court advantage.

UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley does not believe Nate Diaz won the fight. Suga was sitting ringside, commentating on the bout. He claimed he scored the match a draw rather than having a winner.

On his podcast, the American fighter echoed the same points. He claimed the fight was a draw. Sean O’Malley then jokes about a potential soccer match between the two to decide the final winner.

Co-host Tim Welch believes Jorge Masvidal won the bout. Neither of them believed in Nate Diaz’s victory over the weekend. O’Malley expressed his interest in watching a rematch between the Stockton Slugger and YouTuber Jake Paul.