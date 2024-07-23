Sean O’Malley Launches Brutal Tirade Against ‘Mentally Weak Drug Addict’ Conor McGregor

The UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley, recently issued a tweet directed at Conor McGregor that seems somewhat hostile. Despite being a self-proclaimed fan of The Notorious, Suga could not conceal his apparent disappointment.

After The Notorious laughed at O’Malley’s PED revelation, the bantamweight champion decided to clap back. Although he claims to be a fan, Suga listed several reasons why he thinks Conor McGregor is not one of the greatest of all time.

Sean O'Malley goes off on Conor McGregor

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley recently spoke about Ostarine, a banned performance-enhancing drug. The American contender explained that he tested positive for Ostarine due to transferred sweat from other athletes.

In response, Conor McGregor reacted with a crying-laughing emoji, indicating that he did not believe O’Malley’s explanation. However, the response has since been deleted by the Irishman.

Sean O’Malley did not back down. The UFC bantamweight champion clapped back at "The Notorious" with a list of accusations, ranging from claims of bad cardio to accusations of drug addiction. Suga did not hold back.

“Miss the old Conor, you fell off bud,” wrote Sean O’Malley. Suga has expressed his feelings on being a McGregor fanboy numerous times on previous occasions. In the post, the bantamweight champ also cited the Irishman’s losing streak.

O’Malley also stated why Conor McGregor is not the greatest of all time. When it comes to fighting skills, Suga does not believe the Irishman is up there. Although there were attributes about The Notorious that the champ applauded, he also referred to him as a ‘drug addict.’

Advertisement

Suga then brought up McGregor’s toe injury that prompted him to withdraw from the much anticipated Michael Chandler fight. The champ wishes the toe heals soon so that he can witness his once-idol get back into the octagon.

Also read: Sean O'Malley Fascinated by Prospect of Jake Paul Fighting 'F***ing Scary Big' Alex Pereira: 'Dude's Terrifying'

When is Sean O’Malley fighting Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley is a bantamweight fight for the ages. A title fight between the two contenders has been talked about multiple times. However, there is no date set up for the bout as of yet.

It was hinted that the fight would potentially take place in The Sphere at UFC 306. However, judging by the recent podcast episode that was uploaded by Sean, he does not seem to know about the perfect date for the fight.

“Waiting for the UFC to, you know, finally kinda tell us what’s next. Is it going to be The Sphere? Is it going to be December?” said Sean O’Malley. It seems that the bantamweight champion himself is unaware of the fact.

Advertisement

However, he claims he is excited to fight Merab Dvalishvili regardless of the date. Sean O’Malley’s disdain for the Georgian fighter appears well and active. Fans are excited to witness the bantamweight title fight.

Can Merab Dvalishvili grab the bantamweight gold from Sean O’Malley?