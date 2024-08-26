Sean O'Malley Open to Patching Up with Conor McGregor but Has THIS Condition: 'We Can Be Boys'

Sean O’Malley has finally laid down his conditions for patching things up with Conor McGregor. In what has been an unfortunate turn of events, ‘Suga,’ who was once on good terms with McGregor, has been taking continued shots at the former double champ. After a series of scathing remarks about ‘The Notorious,’ the UFC bantamweight champion seems to have hinted at the possibility of slowing down. In a recent interview with Helen Yee, O’Malley mentioned that there is one way the rift between him and McGregor could be resolved.

Laying down his condition, O’Malley stated, “I am over it. If Conor wants to message me and apologize, we can be boys. If not, I am not looking for more friends. I am not too worried about it.” While the condition seems plausible, there is very little chance of it happening in real life. Given Conor McGregor’s personality, he is unlikely to be concerned about who he has offended, and it doesn’t seem likely that ‘Mystic Mac’ will apologize.

The entire fiasco started after Sean O’Malley was found with a banned substance inside his system. Speaking about the matter, O’Malley mentioned that the substance found was Ostarine. He went on to explain that he did not willingly take the substance, but it was transferred to his system from the sweat of other athletes.

Such an explanation did not seem to impress ‘The Notorious’. He swiftly took to social media and posted a laughing emoji as a reaction to O’Malley’s justification. Although McGregor did delete the response, the subtle insult made ‘Suga’ angry.

O’Malley immediately attacked the Irishman stating that McGregor is way past his prime. He also teased ‘Mystic Mac’ for losing back to back fights in the UFC. Taking the level of his verbal attacks a notch further, O’Malley called McGregor a ‘drug addict’. And that was not all. Sean O’Malley also claimed that he would emerge victorious by a mile if a UFC fight is to take place between him and McGregor right now.

The UFC bantamweight champion also teased ‘The Notorious’ by claiming to make him jealous by defeating Umar Nurmagomedov. As McGregor failed to secure a win against Umar’s uncle Khabib at UFC 229, the statement was an insult to the former double champ. With Merab Dvalishvili scheduled as his next fight, O’Malley is manifesting a second successive title defense at The Sphere. But with Conor McGregor not known to be a silent customer, it remains to be seen if he will hit back with a reply to O’Malley in the future.

