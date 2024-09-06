Sean O’Malley Reacts to Dana White’s Plans for UFC 306: ‘Insane’

Sean O’Malley is flabbergasted at Dana White’s plans for the UFC Noche. Scheduled to take place on September 14, this will be the first UFC event at The Sphere in Las Vegas. While Dana White has already promised the fans that they have not witnessed anything like this, a recent revelation from the UFC head honcho has left the bantamweight champion reeling. According to a report from Championship Rounds on X, The Noche will consist of six short films.

These short films are expected to be 90 seconds in duration that will keep the audience hooked in between the matches. Not only that, The Noche will also feature live acts on the wraparound 16k display at The Sphere. The short films will also transition into various environments that will surely provide the fans with enough resources to get thrilled to the core.

Sean O’Malley immediately took to his X account to share his excitement about the event. O’Malley stated that White had given him a rough idea of what to expect on the D day. And well, after hearing everything, O’Malley was stunned. He said, “Dana just walked me through the event. HOLY SH*TTTTTTT!!! INSANE.” Well, Dana White himself mentioned earlier that he was stumped by the grandeur of the venue. Making it a promise to himself to host an UFC PPV at The Sphere, White went all in and dished out $16 million to fund the show.

Coming back to Sean O’Malley, the bantamweight champion will be defending his title for the second time. After getting over Marlon Vera to avenge his only loss, ‘Suga’ mentioned that he will look to thwart the danger of Merab Dvalishvili as well. Interestingly, soon after winning against Vera, O’Malley called out the featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. But when Topuria asked him to deal with Dvalishvili first, he obliged.

On the contrary, Merab Dvalishvili is having a dream run in the UFC at the moment. After his initial two losses, Dvalishvili has bounced back to notch up a 10 fight winning streak. Thus, for the fight fans looking to catch the action live at The Sphere, it will surely be a banger.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili is not the only opponent Sean O’Malley is concerned about. ‘Suga’ has recently been in a verbal fight with Conor MvGregor. The bantamweight champ has launched some vicious attacks on ‘Mystic Mac’ to which McGregor responded with laughing emojis.

This further angered O’Malley, who asked McGregor to apologize to him in order to mend their relationship. Thus, with a lot going on, it remains to be seen how the coming days of Sean O’Malley will shape up.