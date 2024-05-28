Sean O’Malley Reveals Details About Headlining UFC Sphere Event: Check Here

UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is eyeing a return to the UFC Octagon soon after he successfully defended his championship against Marlon Vera at the UFC 299 pay-per-view. O'Malley captured the UFC Bantamweight championship last year at the UFC 292 event.

Suga Sean has long claimed he will defend his championship at UFC 306 pay-per-view at Las Vegas Sphere. Even Merab Dvalishvili, the number one contender and O'Malley's potential upcoming opponent, has claimed he will fight Sean O'Malley at UFC Sphere.

Suga Sean recently expressed his views on the headliner UFC 306 at Las Vegas Sphere in a recent episode of his YouTube video.

Sean O'Malley said, "I keep pushing for the Sphere. I keep hearing little rumors about who's fighting in the Sphere, so I'm hoping for the Sphere, but I don't know if we're gonna get that one. There's been no talks with me and the UFC about the Sphere. I think they're waiting on some things to play out."

Conor McGregor Says He Like Sean O'Malley

Conor McGregor, widely regarded as one of the most successful UFC fighters of all time, has influenced many young fighters who aspire to establish themselves as brands.

UFC Bantamweight champion Suga Sean O'Malley openly admits that Conor McGregor's journey inspires him and he is following in McGregor's footsteps.

A few days ago, Conor McGregor trolled Suga Sean in a tweet, claiming that Ryan Garcia and Sean O'Malley use performance-enhancing drugs to improve their fight performance. He even warned both fighters not to cross him, or he would teach them a lesson to remember.

Suga Sean was shocked and unhappy with Conor McGregor's claims and challenged him to a potential fight.

Now, it seems Conor McGregor wants to end his beef with O'Malley, he hinted at the same during a live stream with DuelBits. Conor expressed that he actually likes Sean O'Malley.

Suga Sean said, "I would be upset fighting behind Ilia. He's too short. If he were taller than me, I'd say that's fine, but the fact that he's 5'4" and main-eventing over me, that'd piss me off. But I'd be fine with it if I get PPV points."

