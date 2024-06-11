Sean O’Malley Reveals Shocking Details About Logan Paul Vs Bradley Martyn's Secret Mixed Martial Arts Match

Famous social media star and podcaster bodybuilder Bradley Martyn has made a reputation for trolling mixed martial arts fighters. He has been claiming that he can actually beat some of the best UFC fighters, from current UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley to former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson.

He often asks UFC fighters that he invites on his podcast if they could actually defeat him in a street fight, and in response, he uses his famous catchphrase, “Bro, but I am 260 pounds.”

A couple of days back, Mike Majlak, podcasting partner of Logan Paul on Impaulsive, made a guest appearance on Bradley Martyn’s podcast, where the duo talked about various topics. One of the exciting things they discussed was a mixed martial arts fight between Martyn and Logan Paul.

Martyn claimed he could actually defeat Logan Paul in a mixed martial arts fight. Later, Logan Paul accepted Bradley Martyn's offer for an actual mixed martial arts fight and posted an Instagram story, “Great, I’m pulling up on you in LA next week.”

On June 8th, Mike posted an update on his Twitter (now X) account, where Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn were seen in the gym, and it looked like they both had the mixed martial arts match they talked about.

Mike Majlak quoted, “So Logan and Brad just ran a full fade. No cameras. No content. Massive respect.”

From the video, Logan Paul might have humbled a bodybuilder who looked gassed and a bit upset. On the other hand, Paul looked happy and was charged up. Later, Paul tweeted and claimed he humbled a bodybuilder.

Recently, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley revealed shocking information about Logan vs. Bradley Martyn’s secret mixed martial arts match.

Suga Sean said, “Just from their energies in the moment you could kind of tell Logan won. I told Mike that I didn't want to spill too much juice. I'll say it was probably a little quicker.”

He continued, “I messaged buddy Brad to make sure there were no injuries. But, he said that s*** is exhausting, and he got a little tuckered out, a little gassed out. I heard it lasted about 60 seconds, but I don't know if that's true. I know exactly what the f*** happened, buddy.”

What’s next for Logan Paul in WWE

Currently, Logan Paul is signed with WWE and is doing exceptionally well as a professional wrestler. With his perfect high-flying style of wrestling, heel character, and mic work, Paul has carved out a space for himself in WWE, and the WWE Universe actually loves seeing Paul perform inside the squared circle.

Logan is currently the WWE United States Champion. Paul captured the championship strap last year at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event, where he defeated Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Paul has defended his championship against top challengers, including former world champions like Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, on grand stages like Royal Rumble 2024 and WrestleMania 40.

Recently, Logan Paul competed against WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 in a singles match and lost the match.

Paul is now gearing up for his next challenge. It seems like WWE is building a new program for Logan Paul with the megastar LA Knight, and both are likely to lock horns for the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam 2024, which is scheduled to take place in Logan Paul's hometown.

