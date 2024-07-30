Sean O’Malley Says He Can Beat Conor McGregor in Fight as Social Media Feud Escalates: ‘He’s Thick but Short'

Sean O’Malley is confident of beating Conor McGregor. The UFC bantamweight champion is currently preparing for his second title defense against Merab Dvalishvili at the UFC Noche. Earlier, ‘Suga’ went one-on-one against Marlon Vera to avenge the only loss of his career. Sean O’Malley put up a scintillating display of a tactical masterclass against Vera to set the records straight.

However, going up against Merab Dvalishvili is considered one of the toughest fights of his career. The fact that Dvalishvili is a fantastic wrestler is expected to cause significant problems for ‘Suga’ inside the octagon. But Sean O’Malley doesn’t seem to be bothered by all this. In fact, he is already looking beyond this match and has challenged Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor is a name that everyone wants to fight. After recent callouts from Oleksandr Usyk and Jake Paul, the latest addition to the list is Sean O’Malley. Appearing on his YouTube channel, the UFC bantamweight champion made a comparison between McGregor and himself.

Having reached a conclusion, O’Malley seemed quite confident about his chances against ‘The Notorious’. He said, “I will chirp Conor because I do believe I can beat Conor in a fight... I think stylistically, I could beat Conor in a fight… Conor’s 5’7”… he’s thick but he’s short. talk sh*t, let’s do it.” Well, this is not the first time Sean O’Malley has issued a challenge to someone out of his weight class.

Following his victory against Vera, O’Malley called out Ilia Topuria. Unfortunately, that match did not come to fruition.

Meanwhile, coming back to Conor McGregor, there is no concrete news as to when the fighter would make a comeback. McGregor is currently nursing his toe injury after his UFC 303 main event fell flat. Interestingly, Ariel Helwani seems to have an answer as to when we can see McGregor in action.

Ariel Helwani predicts potential Conor McGregor return date

Appearing recently on his famed podcast, The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani gave his two cents about Conor McGregor’s return . While providing a possible route map of how the UFC might book the remainder of 2024, Helwani predicted a December 14 return date for ‘Mystic Mac’.

Well, this is not a wild guess, as Conor McGregor has given signs that his recovery process is going well. Moreover, in a recent BKFC press conference, McGregor mentioned having 2 more fights in his UFC contract. Thus, with everything pointing at McGregor’s return, it will be interesting to see how things pan out in the future.

