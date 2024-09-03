Sean O’Malley Takes a Fresh Jibe at Conor McGregor Following the Latter’s Mockery: ‘Absolute Bully’

The verbal fight between Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley just doesn’t seem to stop. After a series of scathing jabs taken at ‘The Notorious’ by the UFC bantamweight champion, McGregor has finally responded. In a recent analysis, Sean O’Malley mentioned that he could easily take down and defeat the Irishman if a fight were to take place at the moment. However, such a comment did not sit well with ‘Mystic Mac’. Responding to the claims, McGregor posted a series of laughing emojis, mocking O’Malley’s narrative.

Such a gesture from the former two-division champion paved the way for Sean O’Malley to escalate their feud further. Reacting to McGregor, ‘Suga’ and his coach appeared on their recent YouTube podcast and stated, “Again? What the f**k. Man this guy is a bully man. This guy is an absolute bully. He did a laughy face? Damn talk about a dude that is relevant.”

Well, this was not the first time things got dirty between the two. Interestingly, Sean O’Malley initially idolized Conor McGregor. ‘Suga’ even pointed out that he wanted to follow the same path as the ‘Mystic Mac’ and switch to celebrity boxing to earn a fortune. However, all these fell off when Conor McGregor decided to mock one of Sean O’Malley’s explanations regarding banned substances. O’Malley was once found with Ostarine in his system. In one of his podcast episodes, ‘Suga’ stated that he did not take the substance willingly. Rather, it got transferred to his system from the sweat of other athletes.

This narrative did not sit well with ‘The Notorious’ as he posted laughing emojis, mocking Sean O’Malley. O’Malley immediately responded by mocking McGregor for failing to win a fight in his last two encounters. He also took a jibe at the Irishman stating that he was way past his prime and was a ‘drug addict’. This was a reference to how fans called McGregor out for partying and accused him of drug abuse. ‘Suga’ also mentioned that he could put an end to the rivalry only if McGregor came out and apologized to him.

Well, Sean O’Malley no longer wants to follow Conor McGregor’s path. Thus, while he still wants to be a financially successful athlete, ‘Suga’ also wants to be an active champion. As McGregor was accused of being sporadic in his activity as a fighter, O’Malley wants to defend his belt multiple times to establish his legacy as a dominant MMA athlete.

