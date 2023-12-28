Sean O’Malley thinks Conor McGregor's return is delayed because UFC loses money when he fights

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is widely regarded as the face of UFC. He is the most popular and loved UFC fighter. He has more followers on social media than any other fighter in the UFC. He had some of the biggest pay-per-view sales in the company.

The 155-pound king is currently out of competition for almost 2 years now. He last competed in the octagon in the year 2021, in a trilogy fight against Dustin 'Diamond' Poirier at UFC 264. The fight took an unusual turn when McGregor broke his leg in the first round of their fight.

McGregor was asked to repair his leg surgically. Later, McGregor underwent leg surgery and has been in rehab for the past years.

According to reports and rumors, McGregor is set to return to the UFC’s lightweight division in 2024, and the most likely event he could enter is UFC 300.

But now, UFC could go with some other plans other than Conor McGregor's fight at UFC 300

Sean O'Malley reveals why UFC is delaying Conor McGregor's return

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley recently reacted on why UFC is delaying Conor McGregor’s anticipated comeback.

On the recent episode of his podcast TimboSugaShow, the UFC bantamweight champion opened up about the reason he thinks UFC is delaying McGregor’s comeback.

Suga expressed, "You know what’s crazy is Conor is supposedly just begging for a fight. Give me a fight. Let me fight, daddy.’ Conor says his patience is wearing thin over UFC inactivity."

He further said, “I wonder if he’s making so much money per fight that it’s just not that beneficial to the UFC like they’re losing money when he fights. I wonder if his deal is structured in a way where it’s like, ‘f*ck.”

Conor McGregor upset with UFC and Dana White

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor was supposed to make his return at the end of 2023. However, his return was later delayed. Now, he is rumored to make his return next year in April at UFC 300.

But now, it looks like UFC can also go some other ways other than Conor McGregor for UFC 300.

In the meantime, Notorious is losing his patience and is upset with UFC management and CEO Dana White. He also recently attended the Day of Reckoning Saudi Arabia boxing card.

While talking to Talk Sports Boxing, McGregor expressed his anger and said, “It was supposed to be April, and before it was supposed to be December. They never treated anyone – no one has ever been treated like this for all the figures I’ve brought in this game."

McGregor further said, “I sell more than all of them combined. I see more than all of them combined. No one in the history of the fight game has ever been treated the way I’m getting treated – to what I came through, to what I bring. I’m waiting, I’m waiting, and I’m waiting. My patience is wearing thin.”

