Sean O’Malley Thinks Michael Chandler Can Beat Islam Makhachev if He Chooses Title Fight Over Conor McGregor

Sean O’Malley surprisingly predicted that Michael Chandler could finish Islam Makhachev in a potential title fight. Speaking on his YouTube channel, ‘Suga’ claimed ‘Iron’ could get his hand raised against Makhachev.

Chandler possesses a good wrestling background and has an explosive striking, which could work in favor of ‘Iron’, as per O’Malley. The bantamweight champion’s coach Tim Welch, though, didn’t agree with the take.

Sean O’Malley breaks down Islam Makhachev vs Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler, who has reportedly been offered a lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev, hasn’t fought since UFC 281. He has been waiting for a Conor McGregor fight, which is yet to come to fruition.

‘Suga’ has weighed in on Chandler’s chances against Makhachev, saying, “Islam title fight….it’s the next biggest thing. Chandler could very well beat Islam…He could throw a left hand and it could hit him on his chin.”

Michael Chandler is skillful with good wrestling and power in his limbs. However, ‘Iron’ often throws caution out of the window in his fights, which has cost him inside the octagon.

Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, is currently on a 13-fight win streak. The Russian has finished seven of his last eight opponents and has already defended the lightweight title thrice. He is currently the pound-for-pound number 1 ranked fighter in the UFC.

Advertisement

Hence, Sean O’Malley’s prediction is surprising. Chandler, though, remains in a limbo. Despite the offer for the Makhachev fight, he is still keen to wait for McGregor. The pair were scheduled for UFC 303 before the Irishman was forced to pull out due to a toe injury.

Also Read: Despite Islam Makhachev’s Rejection, Michael Chandler Is Only Option for Lightweight Title Fight, UFC Insider Claims

Chael Sonnen thinks Michael Chandler being offered Islam Makhachev symbolizes Conor McGregor's message

Chael Sonnen has claimed if Michael Chandler has been offered Islam Makhachev, then the UFC is sending a message. The promotion wants to tell Chandler that he can’t fight Conor McGregor.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said, “If Michael Chandler is offered Islam Makhachev, there is a message being delivered to him, that he has got to be able to hear. The words, ‘We cannot get you Conor McGregor. We are not going to get you Conor McGregor.'”

Advertisement

Sonnen urged Chandler not to make the mistake of passing the Makhachev fight. He further added that Chandler should get back in action and take the fight offered to him.

With Arman Tsarukyan out suspended, Makhachev might need another challenger. Chandler is seemingly the only viable available option at this point.

Also Read: Conor McGregor Takes Hilarious Dig at Michael Chandler Over His Cover Appearance on Popular Magazine