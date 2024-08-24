Sean O’Malley Unveils His 3-Fight Plan for Ascension to Greatness, Overshadowing ‘Dork’ Conor McGregor

Sean O’Malley has continued with his verbal attacks on Conor McGregor. In a recent YouTube video, O’Malley called ‘The Notorious’ a ‘dork’. This is utterly surprising since Sean O’Malley used to idolize the Irish fighter and wanted to follow in his footsteps. Ahead of his big title defense against Merab Dvalishvili at The Sphere, O’Malley has put forth his opinions about how he can overtake McGregor’s status as the most prominent icon of the UFC.

Detailing his three-fight path to ascension, the UFC bantamweight champion stated, “Right now it’s Conor McGregor [highest selling pay-per-view fighter], 100 percent. He’s a dork, but it’s the truth. For me to get to that, I need to go out there and knock out Merab, I go up to [145 pounds], I beat Ilia [Topuria], I beat Max [Holloway], I beat Umar [Nurmagomedov], I’m three fights away from being one of the greatest of all-time, one of the most exciting of all-time. There’s [a] difference.”

Well, there is a reason for Sean O’Malley to suddenly direct such scathing criticism towards Conor McGregor. While the duo had some online interactions, some of them did not sit well with ‘Suga’. Sean O’Malley coped with a couple of USADA bans due to allegations of banned substances being found in his system. Although O’Malley mentioned that those were the results of tainted supplements and he did not willingly take them, Conor McGregor seemed to be skeptical.

Reacting to one such tweet of O’Malley, McGregor responded with a laughing emoji that seemed to hit a nerve for O’Malley. Since then, the UFC bantamweight champion has been relentless in verbally attacking the Irishman. Well, this is not the first time that O’Malley has been dismissive towards McGregor. Few days back, O’Malley claimed that if a fight between the two was to take place at the moment, it would be O’Malley who would easily beat McGregor.

As if this was not enough shade thrown at Conor McGregor, O’Malley stated that he wanted to beat Umar McGregor to make the former double champ jealous. This was a reference to the fact that Umar Nurmagomedov is related to former UFC icon, Khabib Nurmagomedov. And McGregor’s bad blood with the Dagestani is well known.

Unfortunately, despite ‘Mystic Mac’s mean demeanor outside the octagon, he failed miserably to beat Khabib when the duo clashed at UFC 229. Thus, with the rivalry brewing between Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley, it remains to be seen whether ‘The Notorious’ replies or not.

