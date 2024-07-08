Sean O'Malley Wants to Defend Bantamweight Title at UFC Sphere in Vegas: 'We Are Pushing for It'

The UFC Sphere is going to be a spectacle and everyone is trying to get a shot at it. After the likes of Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria, it is Sean O’Malley who has demanded a UFC Sphere appearance. O’Malley has been on a roll ever since he won the bantamweight title at UFC 292. Knocking out Aljamain Sterling, O’Malley then set his eyes on Marlon Vera as his next opponent.

At UFC 299, ‘Suga’ was looking to avenge his only career loss against Vera. Putting up a striking masterclass, O’Malley got the better of Vera and retained his strap. Eyeing his second title defense later this year, Sean O’Malley has now demanded a place in the coveted fight card of UFC Sphere.

Sean O’Malley drops UFC Sphere hint

Sean O’Malley featured in the commentary team of the recently concluded boxing bout involving Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Displaying his excellent mic skills, O’Malley then went on to reveal his plans for the upcoming UFC Sphere. Reflecting on the same, ‘Suga’ opined, “Hoping for the sphere in Vegas but if not, it’ll be in DECEMBER. We are pushing for it (The Sphere) but nothing confirmed.”

Well, it is no wonder that everybody wants to fight at The Sphere. The visual spectacle is a $2.3 billion-worth construction that had even Dana White awestruck. However, he will have his task cut out trying to make the fight card. After a failed UFC 303 return, Conor McGregor previously mentioned headlining at The Sphere.

Next up, Ilia Topuria too, has expressed his intentions of performing at The Sphere. So ultimately, who will make the final cut is an interesting question to answer. Meanwhile, coming back to Sean O’Malley, his ongoing feud with Ilia Topuria recently had a new addition.

Sean O’Malley taunts Ilia Topuria and gets snubbed back instantly

Sean O’Malley recently expressed his discontent with the men’s pound-for-pound rankings. After the recent updates, Ilia Topuria was ranked higher than the bantamweight champion. This did not sit well with ‘Suga’. O’Malley took to his X account and wondered how, with no title defenses yet, could Topuria be ranked ahead of O’Malley.

Replying almost immediately, Topuria snubbed back at 'Suga', terming him as a hater. Thus, with the rising tension between the two, the probability of a matchup cannot be ignored. Although O’Malley will have to tackle Merab Dvalishvili first, what the future holds will be intriguing to find out.

