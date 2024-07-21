Sean Payton Can Help Zach Wilson Do Things at Broncos What He Couldn’t at Jets After Aaron Rodgers’ Injury: NFL Insider

NFL insider Tom Pelissero has made a bold prediction for the upcoming NFL season. While naming some non-negotiables for the AFC West, he also talked about Zach Wilson. Pelissero thinks that the Broncos’ latest recruit is a unique project. Tom said Sean Payton could utilize Wilson to perform better for the Broncos than the Jets after Rodgers’ injury.

Pelissero appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Saturday, July 20. He spoke about the Broncos squad and their potential this season. The NFL insider also discussed Rodgers’ injury and Wilson’s final season with the Jets.

Tom Pelissero on Zach Wilson leaving Aaron Rodgers’ Jets to join Sean Payton’s Broncos

Pelissero thinks that Payton has his hands full with quarterback options. It will be a three-way battle to be the Broncos' starting quarterback. “It’s hard to imagine that Bo Nix is not the starting quarterback,” he said. Tom added that Jarrett Siddham has played in the offense. “Of course, got Zach Wilson, which is a really unique project,” he admitted.

The NFL inside wants Payton to give Wilson some time. He likes the transfer for Payton. Tom believes Wilson has potential, and the Broncos HC should give it a shot. He pointed out that Wilson was the number two pick a few years ago. He called Zach a talented football thrower. He blamed catastrophic errors and inconsistency for Zach’s downfall.

The Jets selected Wilson as the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He has recorded more interceptions than touchdowns in his career, with a 13-21 record in 35 games he started for the Jets.

Tom Pelissero’s hopes for Zach Wilson at the Broncos

Pelissero wants Wilson to stay away from the NFL field this year. He said Sean Payton is on Wilson about how he can do better every day. Tom is optimistic about seeing a better version of Wilson somewhere down the line. However, he doesn’t think rolling Wilson out there in a week is likely.

Pelissero confessed that he doesn’t know if stepping on the gridiron is necessarily the best thing for Wilson. He quipped that it should have been the plan last year and shouldn’t have played, but he did.

Wilson had to step into Rodgers’ shoes last season. He was given Aaron’s responsibilities following the 4x NFL MVP’s injury. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that Wilson had sour feelings for Rodgers last season. Russini also said Wilson and other teammates were fed up with Robert Saleh constantly talking about Rodgers. The 40-year-old got injured in the first game of the 2023-24 NFL season.