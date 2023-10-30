Sean Payton reveals if Broncos will buy and sell before NFL trade deadline, after win over Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

As October comes to an end, comes the end of the NFL trade season. Despite the trade season’s end just around the corner, there are still speculations of some players and teams up for a trade. Denver Broncos, for example.

It’s been a while since the Denver Broncos have been in the talks of being actively looking for buying and selling trades. Denver’s coach, Sean Payton, has recently made an interesting statement in this regard.

Sean Payton on whether the Denver Broncos are up for buying and selling, as the trade season comes to an end

The Denver Broncos’s last match was against Patrick Mahomes’ team Kansas City Chiefs, and Denver broke the Chiefs' winning streak by a huge margin. Despite the win against the Kansas City Chiefs, their chances to get into the playoffs are around 6%, as per Denver Sports.

Also Read: ‘Matthew Perry was more than Chandler Bing’: Former NFL star Robert Griffin III mourns beloved actor’s passing

Having such a low percentage chance of getting into the playoffs has made the NFL fan base speculate the higher chances of a trade deal before the NFL trade season ends. To talk about the same, Denver’s coach came forward and made some interesting reveals.

After winning against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sean Payton talked with the media about the Denver Broncos’s plans for trade. “No, there’s no approach. It’s a busy time of the year, and there’s pressure on the news media to be on potential trade stories,” said Payton, confirming that Denver isn’t on the Trade lookout.

Also Read: ‘She’s very genuine’: Travis Kelce’s father on his son’s new USD 1.1 billion pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift

But that’s not just it. “But we’re not the team looking to go out and buy, we can’t control the buyers who call - we’ll always pick up the phone, you have to be professional but that’s it.”, added Payton and made it clear that rumors for trade are not true.

Also Read: ‘My wife makes a lot of money’: When Tom Brady hilariously explained to Jimmy Kimmel why he wasn’t top paid NFL player 2019

Concluding his statement, Sean Payton said that all these trade rumors just make him laugh. He also gives a heads-up that if any news is not coming from him about trades, it’s probably not true. So now, one thing is finally clear: Denver is not buying or selling.