Sean Strickland Abuses Belal Muhammad With Racist Comments Before UFC 304

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of racism and verbal abuse.

Sean Strickland has once again been struck with his controversial comments. And this time the target is Belal Muhammad. Strickland is well known for his brash talks outside of the octagon. It all traces right back to 2021 when the UFC middleweight posted a homophobic tweet. Strickland stated that having a gay son would mean that he has failed as a man. Continuing his series of controversial comments, Strickland once said that women need to be put back in the kitchen.

Well, that was not all. Ahead of his UFC 297 bout with Dricus du Plessis, ‘Tarzan’ threatened to ‘stab’ his Protean opponent. And while these comments are still very much fresh in the fans’ memory, Strickland’s recent comments are bound to create yet another negative ripple in the MMA pool.

Sean Strickland launches scathing attack on Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad is waiting for a face-off against Leon Edwards this Saturday. While the back and forth between the two have created enough interest, Sean Strickland’s entry into the mix has surely stirred up the scenario.

Commenting on a recent Instagram post, ‘Tarzan’ launched a full-fledged racist attack on Muhammad. The former UFC middleweight champ wrote, “Belal looks like why I have to take my shoes off in airports…..” The feud between the duo is not something new. Both Strickland and Muhammad have been throwing shades at each other for over a year. Strickland even proceeded to challenge Muhammad to a fight with ‘Gloves, no gloves’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as Strickland is looking to get his hands on the middleweight gold again, his rivalry with Khamzat Chimaev is gaining traction. Khamzat Chimaev recently claimed to be dominating Strickland in their sparring. This offended ‘Tarzan’ significantly.

Sean Strickland hits back at Khamzat Chimaev

Initially, it was Sean Strickland who claimed that he was the dominant one while he sparred with Khamzat Chimaev. However, debunking the claims, Chimaev claimed to even have video footage in possession to justify his claims. While this was supposed to be the end of the feud, Strickland seemed angry.

‘Tarzan’ replied to Chimaev, claiming to bring the ‘smoke’ to him. However, he also clarified the fact that his initial focus was to face the winner of Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. Thus, with the air around Sean Strickland seemingly feeling hot, it remains to be seen if he can back his talk with his performance inside the ring.

Advertisement