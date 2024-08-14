Sean Strickland Accuses Tiki Ghosn of Predatory Behavior; Vows to Expose Alleged Abuses Amid Media Silence

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of sexual abuse.

Sean Strickland is stirring up controversy once again. This time, he’s making serious accusations against MMA manager Tiki Ghosn. What’s the truth behind these shocking claims? Strickland posted a video on X, calling Ghosn a child predator. He says the information came directly from the alleged victim’s father.

Strickland even challenged Ghosn to sue him, promising to crowd-fund a legal battle. But why hasn’t the media picked up this story? Is there something more going on here? Strickland is determined to expose what he believes is a dark secret.

Sean Strickland’s latest controversy centers around explosive allegations against Tiki Ghosn, a well-known MMA manager. Strickland took to X, where he shared a video accusing Ghosn of being a child predator. According to Strickland, these allegations aren’t baseless. He claims to have spoken directly with the alleged victim and her father, who confirmed the disturbing details.

In the video, Strickland stated, "So Tiki, what I say to you is, if you want to sue me for slander, defamation, I'm not slandering you, I'm not making this up. This is what was told to me by the girl's father. If you want to sue me, I will crowd-fund this, and we will go to court, and I will fight you."

Strickland didn’t stop there. He went on to detail the allegations, saying that Ghosn allegedly took sexual favors from fighters and engaged in inappropriate relationships with minors. Strickland first hinted at these claims in a series of tweets, where he mentioned Ghosn paying fighters for sexual favors and being involved with underage girls. Although those tweets were later deleted, Strickland is not backing down from his accusations.

Ghosn, who owns Arsenal Sports Agency, is a prominent figure in the MMA community. He manages top UFC fighters like Aljamain Sterling, Dustin Poirier, Brian Ortega, and Paulo Costa. Before transitioning to management, Ghosn was a professional MMA fighter with a record of 10-8. He’s also well-connected in the UFC world, known for his close relationship with UFC President Dana White.

Strickland has expressed frustration over the media’s silence on this issue. He claimed, "I left that post up for about three-four hours, and I kept googling Tiki, Tiki. I kept googling his name. When is someone writing an article about what I said, and nothing…. I drop a bomb like that, and nobody says anything. That is how deeply this man is connected."

Despite the media blackout, Strickland remains determined to expose what he believes is a serious issue. He is prepared to take the matter to court and fight for justice, no matter the challenges. With his bold accusations and unwavering stance, Strickland is ready to shine a light on what he sees as a dark secret within the MMA world.

Could these allegations lead to a larger reckoning within the MMA world, or will they simply fade away? Let us know what you think is going to happen next.

