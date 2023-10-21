Sean Strickland assumes Kamaru Usman is making $1-1.5 million for his short-notice fight at UFC 294

Today is UFC’s biggest event of this year, UFC 294 at Abu Dhabi. There are a lot of anticipated matches on the card, with the main event being Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and co-main event Khamzat Chimaev vs Kamaru Usman. Both fights are short notice fights as previously announced fighters Paulo Costa for the co-main event and Charles Oliveira for the main event were injured.

Dana White announced a special bonus for the co-main event middleweight fight between Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev; the winner will get a direct shot at the UFC middleweight title. The current UFC middleweight champion is Sean Strickland who recently defeated Israel Adesanya and claimed the title. Now champion has talked about Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev and revealed Usman’s purse for this fight, according to him.

Sean Strickland predicts Kamaru Usman’s purse for UFC 294

Sean Strickland discussed the UFC 294 card on his YouTube channel “Sean Strickland” and talked about many fights, including the middleweight fight between Khazmat and Usman. He said, “Usman is not prepared for this fight he was bulking up for middleweight he is here for the paycheck.” He expressed, according to him this is bull*hit fight.

When talking about Kamaru Usman’s paycheck, he stated, according to him, Kamaru Usman is making $1-1.5 million for his short-notice fight at UFC 294.

Khamzat issued a warning to Sean Strickland ahead of his UFC 294 match

Khamzat Chimaev is going to perform today at UFC 294 in the co-main event against former champion Kamaru Usman, he is a major fan favorite, is on a fight win streak, and has no losses in his UFC career. When he asked about fighting Sean Strickland, he said “Now, it's my time," Chimaev said.

"Smash that guy [Paulo Costa]. Doesn't matter if it will be Izzy or Strickland or somebody else. I'm coming for them. Strickland! Coming for him. If you stay there, man, coming for you too,” he added.

