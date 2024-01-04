Sean Strickland childhood trauma: Why did the UFC champ breakdown and cry during recent podcast appearance?

Sean Strickland is UFC’s middleweight champion. He shocked the world after he captured the UFC middleweight championship in 2023 at UFC 293 after he defeated Israel Adesanya. Strickland is also widely known for American gimmicks and thrash-talking.

He often gets into verbal fights with fellow UFC fighters. Only recently, he got into verbal wars with the UFC bantamweight champion for pointing out his open marriage openly on Twitter, and he also got into a verbal fight with Ian Garry for speaking about his wife. He even talked about his next opponent Dricuss Du Plessis and his coach relationship.

The verbal war went far at the UFC press conference earlier for promoting three major championship fights in 2024 where Sean O'Malley and Dricuss Du Plessis fired shots back at Strickland aiming at his childhood trauma.

Strickland took shots at his opponent Dricuss first by mocking his relationship with his coach. He said, “Your coach will finish you in the back like you’re f*cking used to.”

Reacting to this, Plessis took shots at the UFC champion by mentioning his childhood trauma and said, "You think your dad beat the sh*t out of you? Your dad doesn’t have sh*t on me. Every childhood memory you have is gonna come back when I’m in there with you.”

Even Sean O'Malley mentioned Strickland’s abusive childhood and said, “ At least my dad didn’t f*ck me.”

ALSO READ: Ian Garry brutally mocks Sean Strickland over his hypocritical take on crossing limits while thrash-talking

Advertisement

Sean Strickland shares his emotional past

Sean Strickland recently appeared on the This Past Weekend w/Theo Von podcast, where he got emotional while sharing his childhood trauma and his abusive father.

On numerous occasions, Strickland has opened up about his toxic relationship with his father who used to traumatise his mom and him physically and mentally.

He even cleared the fact his father never "se**ally assaulted" him. He said, “We get into this f*cking heated press conference. He starts talking about like child abuse. You know your dad f*cked you. Dad didn’t f*ck me."

He added, "That didn’t ever f*cking happen.”

Later, in the podcast, he even talked about his future opponent Dricuss Du Plessis, and said that after he spoke about his childhood trauma whenever he sees him he wants to beat him.

Strickland even shared the past trauma that he and his mother suffered and got emotional while sharing the past story.



He said, “One day, it was so f*cked up, that they just got into a bad fight. It was like third, fourth grade, my dad was like, ‘f*ck that, he’s not sleeping in here tonight, kick him out.’ I like army crawled under the bed, and I’m sleeping under the bed.”

Strickland further added, “I’m laying under the bed as they’re fighting because I think my dad was going to kill my mom.”

ALSO READ: Ian Garry brutally mocks Sean Strickland over his hypocritical take on crossing limits while thrash talking