Sean Strickland claims Ian Garry’s 'predator' wife is worse than Pat Barry who he once compared to Harvey Weinstein

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has developed a reputation for his bold trash-talking style. He recently weighed in on the controversy surrounding another UFC fighter, Ian Garry.

In recent times UFC fighter Ian Garry has made headlines for many reasons. One of the most-talked about reasons involves his wife Layla.

The talks started when a book written by Garry’s wife in 2010 resurfaced on the internet by the name of “How to be WAG”. The book was based on how to date young athletes.

Layla is 40 years old and Ian Garry is 26 years old. Fans started trolling Garry and his wife for the same reason.

Tarzan also decided to step in and published tweets against Ian Garry’s wife. He urged Garey to move out of that relationship. He even pointed out that Layla’s former husband still lives with them.

“This s*** ain’t right dude, she’s a succubus. You got to run away bro.”

Layla replied back to the UFC middleweight champion clearing her side, "Some bulls*** things that people have been saying is that my ex-husband lives with us. No, he doesn't and no he never has."

ALSO READ: Watch: UFC Champion Sean Strickland holds alleged domestic violence suspect at gunpoint

Sean Strickland called Ian Garry’s wife “Predator”

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland went a step further and called Garry’s wife a “Sexa*l Predator” and even compared her with Pat Barry, trainer of UFC women's fighter Rose Namajunnas.

Strickland expressed, “Ian Garry's wife is a SE*UAL PREDATOR. She sought out a young athlete to seduce because she was getting old and still wanted to be famous. No buddy of fame wanted you so you preyed on a kid... You are and will forever be known as a succubus.”

Further, Sean Strickland even compared her with Patt Barry, who is a former MMA fighter and coach. Strickland once compared the former MMA fighter with Harvey Weinstein.

Who is Patt Barry and why Sean Strickland compared Layla with Barry

Patt Barry is a former mixed martial artist and trainer of UFC women's strawweight fighter Rose Namajunnas. Rose and Barry are currently married. Once Strickland called out Barry claiming Rose joined Barry’s Gym when she was only 14 years old.

According to Strickland, coaches are father figures to female fighters, and dating 13 years younger students is predatory behavior.

“Women are very easy targets for male coaches, automatically assume weird father roles which turn into a hero worship complex. The fact you started to train with him at what 12? 100 percent grooming se*ual predator. Tell me my facts are wrong and I'll apologize now.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘You are next don’t worry’: Khamzat Chimaev issues warning to UFC’s middleweight champion Sean Strickland