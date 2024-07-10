Sean Strickland Claims Khamzat Chimaev ‘100 Percent’ Tried to Scam Fans With Smash Coin: ‘You’re Rich and Still Try to Scam’

Former welterweight champion Sean Strickland goes off on Khamzat Chimaev for promoting his meme coin. It was alleged that the Russian contender scammed his fans after promoting an illegitimate crypto coin.

Strickland also claims he was offered to promote the same coin that Khamzat Chimaev did. However, he reveals he denied it once he was reached out to. Tarzan calls out Borz on X(formerly Twitter) regarding the incident.

Sean Strickland calls out Khamzat Chimaev for ‘scamming fans’

Fans were losing interest in Khamzat Chimaev following his pullout from the Robert Whittaker fight. In addition to that, the Russian contender posted a video on his social media handles that had the MMA community talking.

Khamzat Chimaev promoted a crypto coin by the name of Smash. It is believed that he and his team owned the coin as well. It was later alleged that the fighter was engaged in a ‘rug pull’ and took over a million dollars of fans’ money that was invested into the coin.

A member of the Smash token team later addressed the dissociation of Khamzat Chimaev from the coin itself. He claims it was not their intention to scam the fans. He also revealed they did not take profits from it.

Upon witnessing this, Sean Strickland proceeded to go off on the Russian contender. The American welterweight believes this project to be a scam. He accuses Khamzat Chimaev of scamming his fans in a series of tweets.

Advertisement

“Crazy man you're rich and still try to scam your fans,” wrote Strickland. He later claimed he was offered a lot of money to promote tokens such as Smash. Tarzan claims he knows ‘100 percent’ of what Khamzat Chimaev’s motives were.

“I was approached to do this same thing,” revealed Sean Strickland. The American fighter totally disavows Khamzat Chimaev’s involvement in promoting the said crypto coin and suggests he has no integrity.

Also read: Khamzat Chimaev’s Manager Responds to SMASH Coin Controversy After Insider Trading Allegations

Robert Whittaker responds to Sean Strickland’s recent comments

After Robert Whittaker dominated Ikram Aliskerov in their recent fight, a potential fight between The Reaper and Sean Strickland was called for. However, Tarzan totally rejected the fight after expressing title-shot wishes.

Sean Strickland believed it was unfair that Israel Adesanya got to fight the middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and not him. Tarzan defeated The Last Stylebender and lost a razor-thin decision against the champion.

Advertisement

Due to this reason, Sean Strickland did not want to fight Robert Whittaker as he wished to fight for the title. The Reaper was asked about his thoughts on Tarzan’s recent comments. The Australian contender had a simple response.

“I don’t care who I fight,” said Robert Whittaker in an interview with SouthernCrossCombat. The Reaper does not seem to care about Sean Strickland’s recent comments. The Australian fighter desires to fight for the title as he moves up the rankings.

Robert Whittaker was supposed to fight Khamzat Chimaev. However, the Russian fighter reportedly fell sick and was replaced by Ikram Aliskerov on short notice. In classic Whittaker fashion, he knocked out his opponent.