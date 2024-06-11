Sean Strickland Claps Back At Mike Perry; Compares UFC's Fighter Pay To BKFC

Another fighter came out of the woodwork to shed light on UFC fighter pay. This time, it is former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Often regarded as a fighter who openly speaks on sensitive topics, Tarzan recently went at it.

Strickland also compared UFC’s pay to Bare Knuckle Fighting Champion contenders’. After Mike Perry spoke about Tarzan’s pay on his podcast, Sean decided to fire back on Instagram advocating for fighters' pay.

Sean Strickland responds to Mike Perry’s comments on Instagram

The UFC is often embroiled in controversy regarding their remuneration for fighters. The organization is often called out by a plethora of fighters who believe their pay should be raised. Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland decided to make a move on the matter.

On Mike Perry’s podcast Overdogs, Platinum touched on Sean Strickland and his fighter pay. He claimed Tarzan to be fighting for ‘pesos’ in the organization. He also revealed BKFC’s remuneration to be a considerate amount compared to the UFC.

The BKFC superstar also took a jab at Strickland for his Instagram videos. Footage of Sean confronting home invaders has often been shared by him. Perry said that the intruders were looking for a ‘bare knuckle’ fight with the former champion.

Later on Instagram, Strickland clapped back. “UFC pay is utter garbage lol they're signing guys at 10K/10K that should be criminal,” claimed Tarzan. Both Sean and Mike Perry agreed on the organization’s supposed unfair payment to the fighters.

However, about BKFC’s remuneration, Tarzan said otherwise. Although Perry claimed he was getting paid for what it was worth, Strickland revealed it to be worse than the UFC.

This is not the first time Sean Strickland spoke out on fighter pay. Among other fighters, Tarzan often points out supposed flaws in the system and claims fighters are not getting what they are worth.

Robert Whittaker annoyed at Sean Strickland’s fighting style

UFC 302 was praised by a lot of fans for the main event. Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev gave it their all and put on a masterclass. However, the co-main event caught flak for its supposed boring fight.

Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa was slated by fans for being ‘boring.’ At several points in the fight, audiences in the arena booed the contenders. Middleweight fighter Robert Whittaker decided to chime in on the action.

On his podcast, Whittaker criticized Strickland’s fighting style. Tarzan’s come-forward fighting method failed to impress The Reaper. He also went on to denounce the fight and claimed it ‘was not an exciting fight.’

“His [Sean Strickland] fighting style looks annoying as hell, dude,” said Robert Whittaker. The middleweight contender also hilariously compares Tarzan’s methods to ‘brother and sister fighting.’

He also slammed Paulo Costa for being on his back the whole fight. “You can’t do that with Sean,” said Whittaker. The middleweight fighter revealed fighting on the back foot to be a poor option whilst fighting Tarzan.

Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker is scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev in a much anticipated UFC Fight Night. Taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this bout looks for The Reaper to shock the world.