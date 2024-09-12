Sean Strickland Confirms Fight With Dricus Du Plessis Amidst Alex Pereira Confusion

Sean Strickland claims that the fight with Dricus du Plessis is already booked. The recent scenario at the top of the middleweight division has been pretty murky. While it seemed that a match against Sean Strickland would be a straightforward choice for Dricus du Plessis, the conditions have changed drastically. With the inclusion of Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whittaker, and even Alex Pereira now, things are looking quite doubtful for ‘Tarzan’.

But Strickland seems confident about getting his rematch. In a recent interaction with a fan online, Strickland was asked about his chances of fighting Du Plessis. Revealing that the fight is already confirmed, ‘Tarzan’ took a sly dig at the champion. He said, “We got it booked just waited on Dricus to decide when he's ready to lose.” Well, going back and forth with Du Plessis is not new for Strickland. Ever since he lost the match at UFC 297, ‘Tarzan’ has been dismissive of Du Plessis’ victory.

Strickland expressed his disappointment when the judges scored their decision in favor of the Protean. He immediately demanded a rematch, which was not entertained by the UFC as Du Plessis was given a title fight with Israel Adesanya. After having emerged against ‘The Last Stylebender’, it is expected that Strickland would be the next option.

However, the match between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker has created a significant buzz. While Chimaev is undefeated till now, Whittaker has popped back into the title picture with back-to-back wins. This might just make the Chimaev vs Whittaker match a potential number one contender fight for the title.

Unfortunately, the complications do not stop here. In a shocking turn of events, the light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has expressed his wishes to fight for the middleweight title. Moments after Du Plessis secured a submission victory over Adesanya, Pereira immediately called him out for a match. While initially it was assumed to be casual banter, Poatan recently made it clear that he was serious about fighting ‘Stillknocks’.

Looking at the claims made by Alex Pereira, several insiders opined that it was not a wise ask. Pereira has been accustomed to carrying a lot more weight in the light heavyweight category. If he wants to come down, Poatan will have to take up significant hazard to cut down his weight just for one match. But with the amount of digs taken at Du Plessis, Pereira seems well on course to securing a fight. It will now be in Dana White’s hands whether he approves or not.

