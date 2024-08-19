Sean Strickland Demands Rematch With Dricus Du Plessis: ‘You Ain’t Ducking Me’

Is Sean Strickland ready to reclaim his middleweight title? Remember that razor-close fight they had? Many thought Sean won that one. But the judges saw it differently. Strickland has been vocal, relentless, and determined. "You ain’t ducking me," he declared on Instagram.

What makes this rematch so compelling? Du Plessis just defended his title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. Yet, Strickland believes he should be the one holding the belt. Is this unfinished business? Many think so. With Dana White already naming him the next contender, the stage is set. Strickland is eager to bring the belt back to America. Will Du Plessis accept the challenge?

Sean Strickland isn't letting this one go. After Dricus Du Plessis defended his middleweight title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, Strickland took to social media to remind the world of his intentions. On Instagram, he wrote, "You ain’t ducking me no matter how much you try in interviews! Dana said I’m next in line…. We’re bringing that belt back to America."

But Strickland didn’t stop there. He also took to Twitter to double down on his demand, stating, "Time for war Dutch man......" This all comes after Dana White made it clear that the winner of the Du Plessis-Adesanya fight would face Strickland next. Now that Du Plessis has successfully defended his title, the pressure is on for a rematch.

Du Plessis, however, seems unfazed. In his post-fight press conference, he acknowledged the possibility of facing Strickland again, saying, "If Strickland is the next fight - the people want to see that fight. It’s the fight that people think is the next best guy." He continued, "Going into the Strickland fight, I know now. He can’t handle what I have. This time, I can finish him."

With both fighters eager to settle the score, fans are left wondering when this clash will finally happen. The anticipation is building, and it’s clear that Strickland is not taking no for an answer.

Dricus Du Plessis isn't shy about sharing his thoughts on the middleweight title picture. After Dana White confirmed that he would face Sean Strickland in January 2025, Du Plessis voiced his concerns about Robert Whittaker being overlooked . “Robert Whittaker deserves the shot. I think he's been done over,” Du Plessis said. “Sean Strickland's only saving grace is the fact that he went to decision with me. That's it.”

Du Plessis believes Whittaker's recent performances should have earned him another shot at the title. “Whittaker beat [Paulo] Costa in more spectacular fashion, I believe, than Strickland did. Then Whittaker stepped up to fight Khamzat, who pulled out,” he added.

Whittaker has certainly turned things around after his loss to Du Plessis at UFC 290, securing dominant wins over Costa and Ikram Aliskerov. With a big fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 on the horizon, a win there could solidify his case for a future title shot.

What do you think—will Strickland get his redemption, or is Du Plessis unstoppable? And could Whittaker find his way back into the title picture?