Sean Strickland Doesn’t Want to Be Backup to Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis: ‘I’m Next in Line’

Sean Strickland does not want to be a backup fighter for the Israel Adesanya-Dricus Du Plessis bout. Strickland ascended to the peak of his career when he dethroned Israel Adesanya in UFC 293. Riding high on confidence, Strickland came to his first title defense against Dricus Du Plessis in UFC 297. Sadly, things didn't go well with him, as Du Plessis prevailed in a closely contested fight.

However, since losing the fight, Strickland has been eyeing a rematch with Du Plessis. With the first shot at his gold being given to ‘Izzy’, The UFC star proved his mettle by defeating Paulo Costa. And while asked about whether ‘Tarzan’ was interested in playing second fiddle to the UFC 305 main event, Strickland let his intentions known loud and clear.

Sean Strickland desperate for a title shot

Sean Strickland recently sat down in an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri on YouTube. During their conversation, Mahjouri proposed the idea of being a backup fighter to ‘Izzy’ vs ‘StillKnocks’. Such a question did not seem to please Strickland much and he immediately began to protest vehemently.

He stated, “Yeah, I mean, dude, you know when it comes to these backfill things, they’re always, “I’m next in line.” They could have anybody who’s a backfill. I’m next in line; it’s my shot. I’ll let them fight, who could say the N-word, and after they’re done, then I can handle it.”

Strickland further opined that the fact Robert Whittaker too, was re-emerging as a title contender does not make him very happy. Well, while there is time left for his next match, the UFC athlete almost got into an accident trying for a stunt.

Sean Strickland injured himself trying to perform a wheelie

Sean Strickland was spotted enjoying himself, taking time off from his grueling schedule. In a recently uploaded story on Instagram, the star fighter was seen riding a bike. He then went on to attempt a wheelie stunt, which came out pretty well the first time. However, in the subsequent attempt, things went awry and ‘Tarzan’ lost his balance and crashed on the road.

This was a close shave for Strickland as he escaped with minor cuts and bruises. Calling himself an ‘idiot’, Sean made his anger known about the high cost of bike repairs. Thus, with no matches scheduled for ‘Tarzan’ at the moment, it remains to be seen who Sean Strickland fights next.

