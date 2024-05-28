Sean Strickland Doubles Down on His Controversial Take on People ‘Treating Dogs Like F**king Kids’

UFC fighter Sean Strickland loves to brawl... inside the octagon and apparently, out of it too. Remember his epic trash talk before the Adesanya fight? Well, this time, his target isn't another fighter, but a much cuter opponent - man's best friend. Strickland recently doubled down on his super-controversial comments about guys who are super close with their dogs.

He basically said these strong bonds are a sign of weakness, and well, let's just say the internet did not hold back. So what exactly did he say, and why are people so fired up?

Ditch the dog, get a real responsibility?

During a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, Sean Strickland was asked to explain his belief that dogs shouldn't be equated with children. He didn't mince words. "It's so funny how people got mad at that," Strickland began. "You have this innate need to take care of something, but instead of doing the right thing and being a f**king man, you get a dog."

Earlier this year, Strickland sparked similar controversy. He suggested starting a nonprofit to rescue dogs from homeless owners. His series of rants on X targeted Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy, criticizing his close relationship with his rescue dog, Miss Peaches. Strickland sees such bonds as a societal issue. He even went so far as to label them a form of mental illness.

In the interview with Daniele, he continued, "What I'm saying is that as a society, we need to stop treating dogs like f**king kids... Maybe I need therapy." Strickland's comments are blunt, but they clearly come from a place of strong conviction.

What did Sean say previously?

Sean Strickland's views on men and their dogs have stirred the pot before. Earlier this year, he shared a blunt perspective. "My girl watches the TikTok sadly, she keeps showing me Miss Peaches, the Barstool Sports guy’s dog," he said. "And I asked my girl, 'Does this man have kids?' No." Strickland continued, "Let me tell you all something: if you're a grown-ass childless man obsessed about a dog, you gotta rethink your life... rich or poor."

His comments were straightforward and unapologetic. For Strickland, the trend of men treating their dogs like children is a sign of misplaced priorities. He believes society needs to reassess these relationships, sparking both agreement and backlash from his followers and critics alike.

