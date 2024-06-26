Sean Strickland Explains Why He Won’t Fight Robert Whittaker in UFC Middleweight Title Eliminator

Sean Strickland has claimed that he won’t fight Robert Whittaker in a middleweight title eliminator bout. Strickland pointed out that he defeated Israel Adesanya and argued that he won the UFC 297 fight against Dricus Du Plessis.

‘Tarzan’ noted that Robert Whittaker lost against both. He further opined that he has already defended his position as the number 1 ranked middleweight with the win against Paulo Costa. Hence, he’d rather wait for his title shot than fight Whittaker in a battle of contenders.

Sean Strickland won’t fight Robert Whittaker

Sean Strickland isn’t willing to fight Robert Whittaker to defend his spot atop the middleweight rankings. In a recent Twitter/X post, the former middleweight champion wrote:

“I keep getting asked to fight whittaker. I beat Izzy, the world knows I beat dricus. Whittaker lost to both. I am the number 1 contender, I defended that spot easily against Costa. I will wait.....”

Sean Strickland is coming off a decision win against Paulo Costa at UFC 302. On the other hand, Robert Whittaker recently earned a spectacular first-round knockout win over Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Both Whittaker and Strickland are former middleweight champions and are mainstays of the middleweight divisions. They have never crossed paths inside the octagon.

Stylistically, the fight could be an intriguing contest. Strickland has proven hard to be dealt with for top middleweights with his unique style. Whitaker, though, is as skillful as they come. Hence, a bout between the duo could be interesting.

However, as Sean Strickland has pointed out, he is happy to wait for his title shot than take on Robert Whittaker in a title eliminator.

Robert Whittaker claimed it’d be hard for Sean Strickland to trash talk him

Sean Strickland is known as one of the most controversial personalities on the UFC roster. He often goes on verbal tirades aimed at opponents. Robert Whittaker, though, doesn’t think Strickland can trash talk him as it’s hard to single out something the Aussie has done wrong.

He told James Lynch: “He's not that bad. He's kind of holistically angry at everybody. I don't think he singles anyone out unless you do something to him particularly. I feel like it would be hard for him to get a grip on something I've done."

Robert Whittaker was scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia. However, Ikram Aliskerov stepped in on short notice after ‘Borz’ pulled out. The win against Aliskerov has seen him hold onto the number 3 rank, right behind Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya.

