Sean Strickland Expresses Concerns About Lack of American Athletes in the UFC

Sean Strickland is fearful of the Dagestanis! ‘Tarzan’ is fresh off a dominant victory against Paulo Costa in UFC 302. Following the triumph, Strickland claimed that he now deserves a shot at the title for sure. After winning the belt from Israel Adesanya last year, ‘Tarzan’ failed to defend, bowing out to Dricus Du Plessis. However, according to Strickland, the judgment was off, and he should have won.

Cut to 2024, and Du Plessis and Adesanya will be squaring off for the belt in August. It is expected that the winner will next face Sean Strickland. While he is preparing for a potential championship bout, Strickland’s mind is occupied by other concerns. He is afraid that the UFC might not have any American fighters at all in the future.

Sean Strickland wants Americans to step up

Islam Makhachev, Dricus Du Plessis, Alex Pereira, and Ilia Topuria. Apart from all these names holding a UFC belt, they also have one thing in common: they are not Americans. The UFC has time and again witnessed the dominance of international talents in the proceedings. For context, between the middleweight reign of Anderson Silva and Sean Strickland, there were only two other American champions (Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman).

Recent times have also witnessed a surge of Dagestani talents, spearheaded by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. Thus, ‘Tarzan’ wants his fellow countrymen to step up. Speaking to MMA Mania, Strickland stated, “At one point, there’s gonna be no f*cking Americans left in the UFC... We’re all gonna be watching Dagestanis and Russians, Brazilians fighting. No one’s gonna give a f*ck. So, that’s what I think about that, you know. Let’s make the UFC American again.”

The statement is quite controversial. But this is not the only instance in which Strickland has made a controversial statement.

Sean Strickland’s homophobic lash out at press conference

In his pre-fight presser ahead of UFC 297, Strickland was questioned about a homophobic tweet he made in 2021. Strickland stated in his tweet that if his son was gay, he would consider himself a failed man. Replying to this, Strickland lashed out at the reporter, labeling him as “weak”.

‘Tarzan’ then took shots at Canadian President Justin Trudeau, accusing him of shutting down the country. Well, it is evident that Strickland likes to keep it unfiltered. However, he needs to back up his talk by proving himself inside the octagon if and when he gets a second shot at the middleweight title.