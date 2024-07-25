Sean Strickland Extends Support to Elon Musk for Saying ‘Woke Mind Virus’ Killed His Transgender Child

Elon Musk gets the support he needs now after the metaphorical ‘passing’ of his transgender son, Vivian Musk. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the SpaceX CEO detailed the ‘puberty blockers’ fiasco. Musk elaborated on how he was misguided into giving his consent for the use of ‘puberty blockers’ for his trans child. For the uninitiated, Vivian Musk came out as a transgender back in June 2022. He decided to change his name to Xavier and also took his mother’s last name.

Shedding further light on the matter, Elon Musk stated that it was the doctors who tricked him. Musk said that he was told that if the ‘puberty blockers’ were not given to Xavier, he might have committed suicide. Musk concluded by terming the incident as a ‘woke mind virus’. Meanwhile, the billionaire businessman got some words of empathy from UFC fighter Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland considers Elon Musk as a ‘bigger man’

Sean Strickland can feel the pain Elon Musk is going through. Known for his controversial comments on the internet, Strickland applauded Musk’s statement about the gender transition of his son. Taking to his X account, the former UFC middleweight champion posted, “My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind-virus,” Musk. It takes a bigger man to say that then to say. "I love my kids no matter what" <<< weak'”

While Strickland extended his support to Elon Musk, his comments might well land him into controversy once again. By terming the last phrase of his post as the one spoken by ‘weak’, Strickland might have ventured into sensitive territory. Meanwhile, Sean Strickland is currently busy training for his UFC middleweight title rematch.

Advertisement

Strickland expressed his discontent with the UFC 297 decision. Aiming for an immediate rematch, ‘Tarzan’ was saddened to see the opportunity being gulped by Israel Adesanya. However, coming off an impressive victory against Paulo Costa, Sean Strickland looks set to challenge Dricus du Plessis. But recently, his feud with Khamzat Chimaev has hinted at a possible alternate showdown instead.

Sean Strickland claims to ‘retire’ Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev recently mentioned him dominating Strickland in their sparring showdown. However, taking a dislike to what ‘Borz’ had said, Strickland claimed to have ‘retired’ Khamzat Chimaev ‘after COVID.’ Replying to Chimaev, ‘Tarzan’ mentioned that after he is done with the middleweight title shot, he will surely come for the Chechen native.

On the contrary, Khamzat Chimaev has also expressed his desire to get one-on-one with Strickland. Thus, with possibilities galore for Strickland, it will be up to Dana White to decide which fight he wants to sanction for Sean Strickland.

Advertisement