Sean Strickland Fires Back At Machine Gun Kelly In NSFW Rant For Calling Him 'F***ing Idiot': 'Go Back To Cutting Yourself'

Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland once again re-ignited his hatred for rapper-singer Machine Gun Kelly. After the latter went on a tirade on the Impaulsive Podcast about Tarzan’s previous comments about him, the fighter decided to clapback on X (formerly Twitter).

Sean Strickland often went off on the fact that Machine Gun Kelly expressed his unconventional artistry methods on his social media handles. It seems like the UFC former middleweight champion wants to keep the tradition going, as he once again laughed at the rapper for his interesting fashion choices.

“Getting lectured by a guy who drinks blood and wears a purse,” wrote Sean Strickland. The former UFC middleweight champion continued, "Dawg, you had a midlife crisis and tattooed your entire body.” Machine Gun Kelly is widely popular for his eccentric blackout tattoo spanning across his chest and arms.

The UFC fighter also revealed that he would much rather hang out with social media trolls than he would with Machine Gun Kelly. He then ended the post with a brash remark. “Go back to cutting yourself, you f***** weirdo,” wrote Sean Strickland.

These comments sparked after Machine Gun Kelly’s comments about Sean Strickland on the Impaulsive Podcast, hosted by YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul. The Houston native was asked about his thoughts on the former UFC champ’s previous remarks about him.

Kelly detailed his first interaction with Strickland at a Power Slap event. The rapper claimed he was not aware of who the UFC fighter was at their initial meeting. However, upon hearing about Tarzan’s supposed racist and homophobic nature, MGK decided that an interaction with the former middleweight champion was not worth his time.

Advertisement

“He’s so dumb that I’m gonna tell him right now, you should not keep saying stuff because it just makes me look better,” said Machine Gun Kelly. The rapper believes that Sean Strickland is a “representative” for celebrities who are supposedly afraid to be themselves. He also predicted that the former middleweight champion would go off on him following the interview.

“Shut the f*** up and don't speak on me anymore. But you won't, and I'm going to continue laughing at you because you're a f***ing idiot,” said Machine Gun Kelly. It is clear that the Houston rapper is not a fan of Sean Strickland. This rant prompted the former middleweight champion to go off on him on X (formerly Twitter).

This is far from MGK’s first rodeo when it comes to getting into altercations with UFC fighters. Kelly also got into a scuffle with Conor McGregor at the MTV Video Music Awards . The rapper acknowledges this fact and appears to joke about the matter.

Advertisement

As for Sean Strickland, he currently demands a title fight. After Dricus Du Plessis beat Israel Adesanya, the former middleweight champion anticipated a title fight. He had outright rejected a fight against Robert Whittaker, although he had dominated Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Do you believe Sean Strickland deserves a second chance at fighting Dricus Du Plessis?