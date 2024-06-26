Sean Strickland Gives ‘God’s Honest Truth’ on Viral Video of Him Almost Assaulting Rock Climbing Supervisor

Caught on camera, a heated moment escalated at a rock climbing gym involving UFC fighter Sean Strickland. The viral video shows Strickland and his brother heatedly confronting the gym's supervisors. Initially, it was just loud words, but tension quickly ramped up.

Strickland, initially on the sidelines in socks, stepped in as things heated up. His brother warned him saying, “You’re gonna get yourself hurt.” The argument nearly turned physical when a supervisor spoke to Strickland's brother's wife.

Calming down eventually, Strickland shook his hands with the supervisors, but the incident left viewers buzzing. What really sparked this confrontation? Strickland has his side of the story, and it’s quite a tale.

Strickland Brothers vs. Rock Climbing Supervisors

In the viral video, Sean Strickland and his brother were seen arguing with two rock-climbing supervisors. The scene started with Strickland's brother shouting, "f**k you," at the supervisors, warning them that they're "gonna get yourself hurt."

Strickland, wearing socks, initially stays calm. However, when one supervisor starts talking to his brother's wife, Strickland gets visibly angry. He steps in, telling the supervisors to "just walk away."

Although it looks like Strickland might lose his temper, he manages to control himself. At one point, he even charges towards the supervisor but stops short of hitting him. The argument continues for a few more tense moments. In the end, Strickland shakes the supervisor's hand twice before walking away.

After the video went viral, Strickland explained the situation in a comment. He said, "This is the God’s honest truth. I went to this place because you can use your own rope, clip in wherever and climb whatever route you want."

Strickland met a female climber there and started climbing with her, just being friendly. But, as he continued, the woman’s boyfriend approached him.

Strickland recounted, "So apparently this was her bf and after being there for an hour this salty dork comes up to me and says 'do you have a certification? You can't climb this without getting one from the gym.' I had zero idea you needed one. No one told me."

He expressed his frustration, noting, "I was mad because you could have asked me when I signed the waiver, or when I paid, or when I was climbing but instead you chose to ask me 45 minutes in after I meet your girl."

Strickland felt it was a deliberate move, adding, "Just a c*nt move to do.... 'I don't like you being friends with my girl, show me your certification, ok now leave.'"

Strickland admitted he was tempted to hit the supervisor but chose not to, saying, "Lmao well played sir... but yes I very much wanted to hit him but I didn't want to go to jail more lol."

Years later, Strickland fires back

Interestingly, after being tagged in the viral video multiple times, Strickland responded again, providing more context. He revealed, "Alright you f**ks keep tagging me.... So this happened years ago.... I mean years!! I forgot all about it... wasn't even ranked at middle weight lol."

He explained his frustration, saying, "This gym lets you climb with your own rope and clip in wherever." Strickland befriended a female climber, which seemed harmless.

But her boyfriend confronted him about needing a certification after 45 minutes of climbing. Strickland was annoyed, feeling it was an "insecure little baby d*ck" move. He admitted he handled the situation poorly, but added, "That's definitely not getting you a bl*w job lmao."

