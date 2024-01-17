Sean Strickland has a crazy theory for why Israel Adesanya lost the Middleweight championship to him at UFC 293

Sean Strickland shocked the world after he managed to defeat two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, and captured the UFC middleweight championship. Sean Strickland.

Strickland was a heavy underdog going into the title fight against The Last Stylebender, experts, fans, and veterans of sports picked an easy win for Adesanya for this match-up, beating the odds, Strickland picked a decision victory against Adesanya.

Strickland is currently set to defend his UFC middleweight championship against Dricuss Du Plessis at UFC 297, the first major pay-per-view event of UFC this year 2024, on January 21st at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Recently, Strickland talked about his championship match at UFC 293, while he was in an interview with ESPN.

Tarzan said, “At some point, we all lose, You can be like ‘Izzy,’ laying in a bathtub of flower petals and you could have an entourage of people following you around, but at some point, sometimes I make fun of you for having s*x with your dog. Then you’re gonna crumble as a human being and get a DUI. That’s just not me because like, I’m level.”

He further said, “you're not gonna see me laying in a bathtub of rose petals and telling you I’m the greatest in the world,”



ALSO READ: Dricus Du Plessis reveals Dana White wanted him to press charges against Sean Strickland after UFC 296 brawl Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

Sean Strickland’s UFC record

Sean Strickland solidified himself after he defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, Strickland is now set to headline UFC 297, the first major UFC event of the year 2024 against Dricuss Du Plessis. This fight will mark Strickland’s first championship defense in his UFC middleweight championship reign.

Sean Strickland’s UFC record

1. UFC 171: Hendricks vs Lawler - Mar. 15, 2014

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Robert McDaniel

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:33

2. UFC Fight Night: Munoz vs Mousasi - May. 31, 2014

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Luke Barnatt

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Mir - Feb. 22, 2015

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

4. UFC Fight Night: Mir vs Duffee - Jul. 15, 2015

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Igor Araujo

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 3

- Time: 4:25

5. UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Cowboy - Feb. 21, 2016

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Alex Garcia

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

6. UFC 199: Rockhold vs. Bisping 2 - Jun. 04, 2016

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Tom Breese

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 - Apr. 08, 2017

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Kamaru Usman

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

8. UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis - Nov. 11, 2017

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Court McGee

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

9. UFC 224: Nunes vs. Pennington - May. 12, 2018

Advertisement

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

- Method: KO/TKO (Kick)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:40

10. UFC Fight Night: Oezdemir vs. Smith - Oct. 27, 2018

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Nordine Taleb

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:10

11. UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva - Oct. 31, 2020

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Jack Marshman

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

12. UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Dos Anjos - Nov. 14, 2020

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Brendan Allen

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:32

13. UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka - May. 01, 2021

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Krzysztof Jotko

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

14. UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland - Jul. 31, 2021

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Uriah Hall

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

15. UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland - Feb. 05, 2022

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Jack Hermansson

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

16. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Jul. 02, 2022

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:36

17. UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland - Dec. 17, 2022

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Jared Cannonier

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

18. UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov - Jan. 14, 2023

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Nassourdine Imavov

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

19. UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov - Jul. 01, 2023

Advertisement

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:20

Advertisement

20. UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland - Sep. 09, 2023

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Israel Adesanya

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

21. UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis - Jan. 20, 2024

- Matchup: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis