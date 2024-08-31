Sean Strickland Hits Back at Tom Aspinall Following His Embarrassing Question to Nina Marie Danielle

Sean Strickland cannot stop laughing over the recent interaction between Tom Aspinall and Nina Marie Danielle. Danielle, who is a renowned UFC presenter, sat down with the UFC interim heavyweight champion for an interview recently. However, midway into the discussion, Aspinall asked Danielle a question that no one was ready for. The English champion said, “Have you ever been fin***ed by an MMA fighter before?” Such a statement caught Danielle off guard as she could not fathom the reality.

However, after confirming that Aspinall’s question had se**al interpretations, Danielle rejected the idea. Reacting to the entire fiasco, ‘Tarzan’ recently lashed out at Aspinall criticizing him for his out-of-context question to Danielle. The former middleweight champion stated, “I bet this is a banger at the local bar..... no bs man how many times has this worked for you? 2 out 5? Jokes aside you can see the instant regret lmao!!!!”

However, soon after Strickland’s post, some fans opined that the entire conversation was scripted. But Strickland confirmed that it was not as he had rang up Danielle right after the interview was aired. Well, while the interaction went overly viral on the internet, both Tom Aspinall and Sean Strickland are also gaining massive traction for their recent activities. Tom Aspinall has been on the lookout for a possible title fight with Jon Jones. While Jones initially ignored his callouts, ‘Bones’ seemed to be quite offended by Aspinall’s recent insults.

In what was a scathing verbal attack on Aspinall, the undisputed heavyweight champion had several cuss words to say which has now been deleted. With Jones slated to fight Stipe Miocic this year, Aspinall’s chances of securing a fight look bleak. On the contrary, Sean Strickland will be bracing for a UFC 297 rematch against Dricus du Plessis.

Having failed to defend his middleweight title on his very first defense, ‘Tarzan’ has been looking to get his revenge ever since. However, while he wanted to face ‘Stillknocks’ right away, Du Plessis decided to put an end to his rivalry with Israel Adesanya. Now that the feud is settled, Strickland will probably be facing Du Plessis in a January 2025 PPV.

In what was a sudden twist to the plot, the light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira expressed his interest in challenging Du Plessis for the middleweight belt. But Strickland soon debunked the possibility by saying that Pereira would not be willing to take the hazard of cutting weight to move down the division. Thus, with significant developments happening in the MMA realm, the next few months will surely be intriguing for the fans.

