Sean Strickland Insists ‘Scientific Study’ On Alex Pereira After Sparring Session

Despite fighting each other at UFC 276, Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira share a cordial relationship. Both contenders, who now belong to separate weight divisions, sparred each other, as seen on Poatan’s Instagram.

Throughout the sparring, Sean Strickland had a couple things to share with Alex Pereira. Tarzan appeared terrified to fight the UFC light heavyweight champion, despite having spent time in the octagon with him.

Sean Strickland spars Alex Pereira for nearly seven minutes

Former middleweight contender Alex Pereira faced Sean Strickland at UFC 276, headlined by Israel Adesanya. Although Tarzan had his moments, Poatan emerged victorious via a brutal left hook that knocked his opponent down. This was one of the performances that solidified the Brazilian contender as a solid fighter.

Since then, both fighters have shared a cordial relationship throughout the years. Strickland and Pereira have trained alongside each other on multiple occasions. Poatan was also seen in Tarzan’s corner during his title fight against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297.

During their recent sparring session, Sean Strickland referred to Poatan as ‘Big Mother******.’ Just like he does in his fights, Tarzan was talking to Alex Pereira despite the language barrier. The American contender asserted that he was afraid to spar with the champ due to his power.

After the sparring session, Strickland wrote, “Why do you punch so hard!? We gotta get a scientific study on this man’s power.” Tarzan believes thorough research must be done on the UFC light heavyweight champion due to the devastating power shots he hits opponents with.

Advertisement

Alex Pereira retaliated and wrote, “It’s always a pleasure to train with my brother!! We are always evolving.” Both fighters shared mutual respect for each other on Instagram. Fans were delighted to witness Sean Strickland and Poatan spar and be friendly with each other.

Also read: Sean Strickland Abuses Belal Muhammad With Racist Comments Before UFC 304

What is next for Sean Strickland?

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is scheduled to defend his title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. Fans express their disappointment regarding the supposed undeserved title shot for The Last Stylebender, despite losing to Sean Strickland.

Tarzan had also expressed his thoughts on the matter multiple times. He desires to fight Dricus Du Plessis for the title in the much-anticipated rematch. Strickland has also beaten Israel Adesanya in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

Robert Whittaker was another name that fans wanted to see Strickland take on. However, the former champion remained adamant about fighting for the belt. He claims he would wait for the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.