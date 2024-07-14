Sean Strickland Issues Unexpected Apology to David Goggins After Heated Social Media Exchange: ‘I’m Just Bored and Angry'

Sean Strickland has apologized to David Goggins for his recent derogatory comments on social media. In a recent Instagram video, the former UFC middleweight champion claimed that he was bored and angry as a result of having to wait for a title shot.

Strickland added that he has regained his mental stability and praised Goggins’ training and motivational quotes. The duo started beefing after Strickland downplayed Navy SEALs and claimed they wouldn’t last a week in his training regimen.

Sean Strickland’s apology to David Goggins

David Goggins had previously challenged Sean Strickland to try out his hell-week training program. Goggins claimed that was his last video and lambasted Strickland for his disrespectful comments.

Goggins added that if Strickland agreed to train with him for a week, he’d spar ‘Tarzan’ for three rounds. Strickland has now apologized to Goggins for his previous comments, saying in an Instagram video message, “I’m the number one contender, I got to wait for Izzy [Adesanya] and Dricus [Du Plessis] to get my shot. What does one do? I’m bored and angry. I’m training, I’m in shape, but what does one do? I’m just bored and angry.”

Strickland captioned the video, writing, “Ok fine… I’m sorry Goggins you’re cool I’m just bored and angry… You can show up but if not it’s cool man you’re a solid runner, you have some cool quotes… My mental stability is coming back lol.”

David Goggins is well respected among many UFC fighters. He has previously put Tony Ferguson through the rigorous hell-week program and even cornered ‘El Cucuy’ for his UFC 296 fight against Paddy Pimblett.

Goggins also met up with Jon Jones ahead of the latter’s UFC 285 heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane.

Sean Strickland, though, is often a loose cannon and stirs the pot with his remarks. His recent social media trade with Goggins was unexpected to some extent. To Strickland’s credit, he has managed to bring the situation to a conclusion.

What is the age difference between Sean Strickland and David Goggins?

Sean Strickland, a former UFC middleweight champion, was born on February 27, 1991. The perennial UFC contender is currently 33 years old and is the number-one-ranked middleweight at the moment.

David Goggins, meanwhile, was born on February 17, 1975, and is 49 years old, meaning he is 16 years older than Strickland. Goggins is one of the most notable hardship influencers for young men across the globe.

Both Strickland and Goggins are elite in their realms. While Strickland is a top-notch combat athlete, Goggins is a former Navy SEAL. Goggins specializes in hardcore endurance training and advocates relentless physical activity.