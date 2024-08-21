Sean Strickland Leaks Megan Fox’s DMs After She Sent Him 'Fu**ed Up' Message About Her Trans Kids Amid MGK Feud

In the strangest turn of events, Sean Strickland revealed that Hollywood actress Megan Fox had slid into his DMs. The former middleweight champion was supposedly confronted by the Transformers star as he had allegedly made fun of her children in a social media post.

Although Strickland seemingly appeared excited that he had a message from Megan Fox, it was far from what he had expected. The American middleweight contender apologized for his jokes directed toward her children and also acknowledged his wrongdoings in an interview with the Versus Us podcast with Eric Nicksick.

Starting off with a vulgar tone, Sean Strickland had this to say about the actress, “Yo Megan, how many times have I j***** off to you in Transformers when I was a kid?” Suggesting that the former middleweight champion had enjoyed her role in the critically acclaimed movie a little too much.

“The message was actually really kinda f***** up. It was more of like ‘hey, my kids get bullied, and I get bullied online because you said they were t*****, they’re not trans, they wanna dress like rockstars,’” said Sean Strickland. It appears that the former middleweight champion’s taunts have gotten to the Transformers actress.

“I’m just like, ‘Sorry Megan, I’ll shut the f*** up about it.’ But you still drink blood and s***,” said the former middleweight champion. The apology was seemingly interrupted with another tangent of Tarzan’s, which was aimed at the popular Hollywood star’s alleged blood consumption habits.

Sean Strickland’s focus quickly shifted to her ex-boyfriend and rapper, Machine Gun Kelly. At a Power Slap event in Las Vegas, the former middleweight champion was captured in an altercation with MGK. The moment had immediately gone viral, and fans were praising the American contender for supposedly stepping up to him.

Referring to Power Slap events as ‘Influencer j*** offs,’ Sean Strickland detailed his encounter with the rapper-turned-singer. The former UFC middleweight champion detailed Kelly’s outfit and believes he was set up to confront the rapper. “Why would you do this, why would you set me up?” said the 33-year old contender.

“Are you a f****** gay vampire?” said Sean Strickland. He later revealed that he wanted to fight Machine Gun Kelly but was soon interrupted by his girlfriend, who had separated them. The CEO of Power Slap, Dana White, had even commented on the altercation, suggesting that it was impossible for the former champ to interact with other ‘human beings.’

The former middleweight champion lost his title to Dricus Du Plessis. However, he immediately got back into the title-shot conversation after he beat Paulo Costa at UFC 302. The American fighter revealed that he only wanted to fight for the title and expressed his disinterest in fighting a ranked contender. Sean Strickland currently demands a rematch against the reigning middleweight champion.