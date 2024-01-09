Sean Strickland motorcycle accident: When a fatal disaster almost ended The Tarzan’s UFC career

Sean Strickland is currently the UFC’s middleweight champion, he shocked the world after he defeated one of the best UFC fighters of this era two times UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

But many fans did not know there was a time when Sean Strickland’s UFC career was over after he met a near-death fatal motorcycle accident.

In December 2018, Strickland was going back home from the gym and he was driving his motorcycle, and his average speed was 45 mph. Suddenly he collided with an interceptor van and felt nothing for hours, he was lying unconscious on the ground.

The next thing Strickland remembered was doctors were wheeling him into the emergency room. His leg was brutally injured. The first thought that came into his mind was can I fight again?

ALSO READ: Sean Strickland injury report: Will the Middleweight Champion sit out of UFC 297 after latest fireworks mishap?

Sean Strickland’s comeback

Strickland told while talking to MMA Fighting in 2020, “ As far as the actual accident, that wasn’t so traumatic but just waking up to ‘you’re going into knee surgery.’ That was the thing that really struck me hard. The only thing I’ve ever done in life was be a loser and be an MMA fighter. That hit me hard.”

Advertisement

Strickland told doctors suggested him to retire from mixed martial arts, he lost the motion of his leg, and he repaired his leg after surgery. After 12 months he gained some motion in his leg.

Strickland said, “ After about a year, I started thinking to myself, I can feel better again. I can do this, I’d go back to the gym and I would spar with some of the best fighters in the world that I trained with, even in the UFC”

“ I was doing well with them. Yeah, my footwork might not have been the best or whatever it might have been, but I was doing well with them. I’m like this is bullsh*t. If I can come in here and do well with these guys, I don’t see why I can’t fight.”

Strickland concluded by adding, “I’m grateful that I can still do it. I’m grateful to the UFC for letting me get back in there after two years off. It feels good.”

After two long years, Strickland gathered himself and made his comeback to UFC, UFC fight night: Hall vs Silva 2020, and faced Jack Marshman and won the comeback fight.

Sean Strickland is set to headline UFC’s first major pay-per-view UFC 297, on January 21, 2024. He will defend his UFC middleweight championship first time against UFC fighter Dricuss Du Plessis in a grudge fight.

ALSO READ: Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan reacts to Sean Strickland’s emotional breakdown while recalling childhood trauma