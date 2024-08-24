Sean Strickland Opens Up About Challenges of Facing Alex Pereira: ‘I’m Not Scared…but My Chin’

What does it take to step into the octagon with a knockout artist like Alex Pereira? Sean Strickland, a seasoned middleweight contender, has a candid take. “I’m not scared of Alex, but my chin… I’ll just go to sleep; it’s a weird thing,” he confesses. Strickland’s frank admission comes with a touch of realism about the brutal simplicity of knockout power.

Could a fighter's greatest strength be just not getting hit? Strickland thinks so, especially when facing someone like Pereira, whose punches send even the toughest opponents to dreamland.

Sean Strickland didn’t mince words when discussing the threat Alex Pereira poses. In a recent interview, Strickland candidly shared his thoughts on facing Pereira again, highlighting just how dangerous the UFC light heavyweight champion truly is.

“I’m not scared of Alex, but my chin… I’ll just go to sleep, it’s a weird thing,” Strickland admitted. He knows what it’s like to stand across from Pereira, and he understands the risks involved.

Strickland explained, “For me to knock Alex out, he has to do something really stupid… if you gave me one free shot and you said give everything you can, I’m not knocking him out.” This honesty reveals just how much Strickland respects Pereira’s power. He knows that Pereira’s striking is on another level, and that changes everything when preparing for a fight.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: UFC 305 Purse and Salaries: How Much Did Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya Make For Middleweight Title Fight?

“But you do that to Alex, everybody on the roster’s going to sleep… I just know that no matter what the f*** I do, he’s gonna eat it, and if he just touches me one good one—good night,” Strickland continued.

His words highlight the reality of facing someone like Pereira. It’s not just about strategy; it’s about survival. Strickland’s blunt assessment reveals that, despite his own toughness, Pereira is a different beast altogether.

Sean Strickland doesn’t believe Alex Pereira will return to the middleweight division anytime soon. In a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Strickland shared his thoughts on why dropping back down to 185 pounds wouldn’t be a good idea for Pereira.

“His big a** ain’t going back down to 185, dude,” Strickland stated bluntly. He explained that once a fighter moves up in weight, the idea of cutting down again can be downright miserable. Strickland, who moved up from welterweight himself, knows how tough it can be to drop back down.

Advertisement

Reflecting on Pereira’s last fight at middleweight, Strickland recalled, “I remember seeing Alex in the back room, and he looked like death… I went to say hi to him; he looked like death.” Strickland added that Pereira is much better suited for a light heavyweight, saying, “205 he’d do in a heartbeat, but 185 I can’t see him doing that, luckily for us.”

What do you think? Is Strickland right about Pereira staying at light heavyweight, or could we see him back in the middleweight mix sooner than expected? Let us know your thoughts!