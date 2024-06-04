Sean Strickland Reacts to Tattoo Artist Unveiling Amazing Art of Former UFC Champion: ‘We Gotta Link Up’

Sean Strickland has slowly become one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. After rising through the contender ranks, Strickland became the UFC middleweight champion by beating Israel Adesanya.

The former champion never backs down from a fight and takes on all comers. His unique personality is something that fans can relate to as well. A tattoo artist has now paid an amazing tribute to Strickland.

Tattoo artist shows off Sean Strickland artwork

A tattoo artist named Noah Bissi has caught Sean Strickland’s attention. Bissi is famous for his ink works and boasts around 229K Instagram followers. He often does tattoo arts involving fighters.

Bissi has now done a piece on Strickland. As per the artist, it took him 11 hours to complete the piece, and it looks amazingly realistic. It is strikingly close to Strickland’s appearance. Bissi captioned his post, “This Sean Strickland portrait took me 11 hours total in one session. Let me know what you guys think of the fight last night and the portrait!”

Sean Strickland was left stunned by the video. He responded to Bissi and appealed for a link-up. Strickland's glowing comment on the post read: "My man!!!!!!! Bro we gotta link up after a tat like that.. where do you live?!!?"

Bissi also creates artwork for other sports personalities. Fans can see his amazing pieces on Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, Joe Rogan, and others by scrolling through his Instagram pages.

Robert Whittaker claims Sean Strickland doesn’t distinguish himself in fights

Sean Strickland earned a split-decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302. Strickland, during his UFC career, has won some close decisions and has been on the wrong side on several occasions. Robert Whittaker has now made an interesting analysis of Strickland.

He claimed Strickland makes things too close and doesn’t make himself the clear-cut winner. The Aussie said on the MMArcade podcast, “He leaves it too close, every round is too close and that’s why you lose some decisions you’re confident in winning.”

Whittaker added, “That’s why you can inch out wins sometimes and that’s why you inch out losses sometimes because you don’t define the rounds enough, you don’t do enough to make yourself the obvious winner of the round.”

Both Strickland and Whittaker are former middleweight champions. They are currently two top middleweight contenders. ‘The Reaper’ is set to face Khamzat Chimaev later this month. With a win, he could set up a potential showdown against ‘Tarzan’.