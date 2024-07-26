Sean Strickland Reveals Friendship With ‘Liberal’ Chris Curtis Is Over; Plans Gifting ‘Di**O’ to Make Up

Sean Strickland has revealed that his long-time friendship with Chris Curtis is now over. Both Strickland and Curtis tweeted about the fallout, with Strickland noting that Curtis has blocked him on Twitter.

Strickland claimed the issue began when Curtis wanted to do some drills during sparring, which Strickland refused. He also asked fans for recommendations on gifts to reconcile with his liberal friends.

Sean Strickland reveals details about Chris Curtis friendship

Sean Strickland recently issued a challenge to Khamzat Chimaev after ‘Borz’ made a comment about their training. Strickland has also faced issues with his long-time friend Chris Curtis.

In a series of tweets, Strickland revealed the problems between him and Curtis, claiming that ‘The Action Man’ was offended after Strickland refused to participate in a sparring drill. Strickland also sought suggestions for gifts to reconcile with his liberal friend, considering options like a fruit basket and a bag of dildos.

Strickland wrote, “What do you get a liberal to say you're sorry? A fruit basket? A basket of dildos? Normally I'd just buy a homie a gun and call it quits but generally when you give a liberal a gun they go shoot up schools…”

Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis, long-time friends and former podcast co-hosts, have also been training partners and have supported each other frequently. Despite their recent issues, Strickland has kept his usual humorous persona. However, the gift ideas he has in mind, such as a fruit basket or a bag of dildos, might not be the best way to mend fences with Curtis.

Chris Curtis reflects on issues with Sean Strickland

Chris Curtis also reflected on his issues with Sean Strickland through a series of social media posts. ‘The Action Man’ asserted that people who support someone deserve a certain amount of respect in return. When that respect is no longer present, he believes one can’t remain in someone’s inner circle.

Curtis further stated that airing personal issues on Twitter is not the right approach. While something about Strickland has clearly bothered Curtis, he claimed that a future UFC fight between them is not a possibility. Curtis suggested that sometimes people simply grow in different directions, and life goes on.