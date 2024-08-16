Sean Strickland Reveals Multiple Victims of Tiki Ghosn’s Alleged Predatory Behavior Have Come Forward

Has the world of mixed martial arts been harboring darker secrets than we know? This week, Sean Strickland, a former UFC middleweight champion known for his blunt commentary, has stirred the MMA community with grave allegations.

On his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Strickland claims that Tiki Ghosn, a prominent MMA manager, has engaged in predatory behavior, including assault and soliciting sexual favors. Shockingly, Strickland reveals that more victims have now come forward, sharing their disturbing experiences with him. "Really bad. Worse than I thought," he posted, promising to bring these messages to the UFC's attention.

Sean Strickland has never been one to hold back, and his recent accusations against Tiki Ghosn have sent shockwaves through the MMA community. A few days ago, Strickland took to X and dropped a bombshell , accusing Ghosn of being a child predator. He claimed that Ghosn had engaged in inappropriate relationships, assaulted a woman on multiple occasions, and even encouraged and accepted sexual favors from fighters under his management. Strickland didn’t mince words, challenging Ghosn to sue him for defamation, saying he would crowd-fund a legal battle if necessary.

Now, the situation has escalated. Strickland recently shared that more victims have come forward with their own disturbing stories about Ghosn. In a post on X, Strickland revealed, “I have received a couple messages from girls who are very credible. Really bad… Worse than I thought.” This revelation paints an even darker picture of Ghosn’s alleged misconduct.

Strickland expressed that while he respects the victims' wishes to remain anonymous, he is considering sharing their accounts with the UFC. His exact words were, “If they want to stay in the shadows, I will respect that. But I am going to ask if I can share their messages with the UFC. Tiki, you don’t deserve the life you have.”

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Two Hot Girl Making Out’: Sean Strickland Posts Another Outrageous Tweet About LGTBQ Community

Aljamain Sterling, another prominent figure managed by Tiki Ghosn, has entered the conversation with a response to the accusations leveled by Sean Strickland. Posting on his X account, Sterling, known in the MMA world as 'Funk Master,' addressed the growing concerns surrounding his manager. “I’m receiving a lot of messages on social media regarding my management," he noted, revealing his recent awareness of the claims against Ghosn. Sterling added, “I can 100% confirm that I learned of the accusations this week. I don’t have all the information but this is not a reflection of me in any form.”

This comment sheds light on Sterling's position, as he seeks to separate his professional image from the controversy now enveloping his manager. Strickland’s statements suggest that the allegations against Ghosn might be more widespread and severe than initially believed.

Advertisement

The former UFC middleweight champion seems determined to expose Ghosn’s alleged behavior and bring justice to the victims. With each new revelation, the pressure mounts on Ghosn to respond, leaving the MMA world in suspense over what will happen next.