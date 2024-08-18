Sean Strickland Reveals Venue for His Rematch With Dricus du Plessis With a Sly ‘South Africa’ Dig

Sean Strickland has demanded his rematch against Dricus du Plessis. After the UFC 305 main event concluded, Dricus du Plessis retained his middleweight title with a dominant performance. Pitted against the daunting Israel Adesanya, Du Plessis exhibited a striking masterpiece. Ultimately, Du Plessis submitted Adesanya in the fourth round, sending a strong message to his opponents in the division. However, former champion Sean Strickland is itching to face the champion.

Soon after the triumph of Du Plessis, Strickland took to his social media account and posted about his desire to go one-on-one. Reacting to the post, a user named Charlie Quinn asked Strickland where he wanted to face Dricus du Plessis. Without hesitating a bit, Strickland said, “Vegas man.. I always travel. Let me fight in my country.. unless you want me to go fix South Africa. We can go to Africa and fight in front of a bunch of white people, lmao.”

Strickland referred to the fact that Dana White had promised to organize a UFC event for the first time in South Africa if Du Plessis managed to win the match. Now that he has, South Africa’s UFC dreams could well become a reality.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland always seemed to have been dissatisfied with the outcome of UFC 297. After defeating Israel Adesanya to become the middleweight champion, Strickland faltered in his very first title defense.

While the match was an evenly contested fight, ‘Tarzan’ expressed frustration when the judges ruled the bout in favor of Dricus du Plessis. ‘Tarzan’ immediately voiced out his demands for a rematch, which was apparently turned down by both Dana White and Dricus du Plessis.

Instead, Strickland was asked to prove himself against Paulo Costa. Dominating the Brazilian fighter in their UFC 302 face-off, ‘Tarzan’ strengthened his case for a potential title fight.

Unfortunately for Sean Strickland, the likes of Robert Whittaker emerged as another potential contender for the middleweight title. After almost going out of the main picture via a UFC 290 defeat against Dricus du Plessis, Whittaker has made a thumping comeback. Defeating the likes of Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov, ‘The Reaper’ has again put his name back in the title race. This did not sit well with Sean Strickland.

Commenting on the same, a frustrated Strickland mentioned that the UFC must look at the rankings of both fighters. He also urged Dana White to do the ‘right thing.’ Thus, with the middleweight title race getting wide open, it remains to be seen who Dricus du Plessis will face next.

