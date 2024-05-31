Sean Strickland Reveals Why He’ll Never Fight in Saudi Arabia With Controversial Rant on Muslims

Trigger Warning: The following article contains language that may be triggering for some readers.

Sean Strickland has claimed he’ll never fight in Saudi Arabia. The former UFC middleweight champion went on a controversial rant on the Muslim culture when making his point.

The UFC is starting to expand in Saudi Arabia. They’ll hold their first event in the Kingdom in June. Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev will headline a Fight Night card in Saudi. Dana White and Turki Alalshikh have also met up to plan out moves.

Sean Strickland not interested in fighting in Saudi Arabia

Sean Strickland, however, is not interested in fighting in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh has recently hosted high-profile events like Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou and Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

In an interview with veteran MM journalist Shakiel Mahjouri, when asked if he was offered a fight against Chimaev in The Kingdom, Strickland expressed he is not a fan of the country’s culture.

He fired shots at Muslim cultures like the use of Burqa. Women wearing revealing dresses are also banned in the country. Strickland went on a rant in the recent UFC 302 press conference, slamming those norms.

Strickland said, “Nah, I wouldn't go to Saudi Arabia. Hang out with a bunch of burqas, I'm good man…Something about burqas and no bikinis and sh*t, doesn't sound like my place.”

For the unversed, Sean Strickland is known for speaking his mind. He carries a no-filter persona, even in public. He also appears as a patriot. However, he is clearly not a fan of the Saudi culture.

Strickland’s recent comments could stir up the pot yet again. He has openly revealed why he dislikes the kingdom. Fans will keep a keen eye on how this story unfolds.

Sean Strickland reveals how he’d hypothetically run a country

Sean Strickland recently appeared for an interview with Fox Sports Australia. He was asked how he’d run a country if he was a hypothetical prime minister. Strickland’s response was fitting to his persona.

The former middleweight champion hilariously said, "It'll be great. The first thing I would do is give free speech. Hate speech isn't a thing.”

He continued, “We're f*king striking that right off; there's no such thing as right off. Say whatever you want and make fun of the government. It'll be great, you guys will f*king love it."

Sean Strickland is often considered a breath of fresh air in the MMA community. While many fighters appear professional and perfectly media-trained, it’s different with Strickland. He speaks his mind ruthlessly. That aspect has its pros and cons.

Strickland is perceived as more entertaining and real by fans. That said, his comments can rub people the wrong way and ensue controversy.

UFC CEO Dana White, however, is an advocate for free speech. Hence, he doesn’t censor fighters. That allows fighters like Strickland to express their view in front of a bigger audience. Being a renowned pro-fighter, he has a bigger platform than a normal person.