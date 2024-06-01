Sean Strickland Slams Belal Muhammad Ahead of His Fight Against Paulo Costa at UFC 302

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, known not just for his fighting prowess but also for his penchant for trash-talking, has recently ignited a feud with the number one contender in the welterweight division, Belal Muhammad. Muhammad is currently preparing for a championship bout against UFC Welterweight Champion Leon 'Rocky' Edwards at UFC 304.

The tension between Strickland and Muhammad began when Strickland mocked Muhammad in the comment section of a video posted by YouTube and UFC interviewer Nina Maria.

The incident occurred after Dana White announced that Muhammad would challenge Edwards for the Welterweight title at UFC 304. During a live session on Instagram hosted by Muhammad, Nina Maria played a prank on him, which she later shared on her official Instagram account.

Strickland commented on the prank video, saying, "If you told him that in person, he would put his head down and walk away then try to fight you on Twitter, lol."

In response, Muhammad mocked Strickland's fighting style, referenced a viral video of Strickland in a parking lot, and even ridiculed Strickland's emotional breakdown during a podcast appearance.

In a subsequent interview with Jon-Bernard Kairouz, Strickland was asked about Muhammad and responded harshly, stating, "[Belal] is such a f***ing little b*tch bro... listen dude, go to f***ing Palestine, go f***ing fight for your f***ing country. Get the f*** out of here you f***ing can."

Sean Strickland Once Again Set to Shock the World

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is set to return to the UFC octagon for the first time since losing his title in January at UFC 297 to Dricus du Plessis following a grueling five-round battle.

Sean Strickland will face former championship contender Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 302, a pay-per-view event.

This fight could potentially determine the next championship contender if UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis successfully defends his title in his first title defense this year.

Both Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland are exceptional fighters and great entertainers. Fans and experts tend to favor the former champion Sean Strickland over Paulo Costa. According to the odds, Strickland is expected to defeat Costa and showcase his elite-level skills.

Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa have expressed mutual respect and have promised fans an unforgettable show, with one of them aiming to earn the "Performance of the Night." Both fighters are prepared to go the distance for the fans in the co-main event.

UFC 302 is a must-watch pay-per-view event. The main event features Islam Makhachev defending his lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier. The card is filled with exciting matches.

The outcome will be decided tonight when these gladiators clash in the UFC octagon, and only one man will be left standing with his hands raised. Share your last-minute predictions for the UFC 302 card below.

