Sean Strickland Strikes A Nerve With Fans After Bizarre Rant On Homeless People: 'You Talk Nonsense Only Thanks To CTE'

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has once again managed to land himself in controversy with his political commentary. This time, his uncompassionate views on homeless people in America has fans disagreeing with him.

It seems like Sean Strickland does not have the compassion towards a homeless person that an average human has. Tarzan believes the poverty stricken individuals are illegal drug users and are not willing to help themselves.

Fans react to Sean Strickland’s controversial opinion on homeless people

Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland is one of the largest polarizing figures in the UFC. Also known as Tarzan, his X (formerly Twitter) account can often be flooded with controversial opinions regarding the political landscape and trending topics.

This time, Strickland got himself in trouble after expressing his thoughts on the highly discussed homeless people discourse in America. Usually, the topic is approached and talked about in a compassionate way, as they fall victim to poverty and the lack of affordable care in the country. However, Sean’s perspective seems to be more unique.

The former middleweight champion claims he does not understand everyone’s compassion towards homeless people. Calling them “drug zombies,” Strickland refers to the opioid consumption problems that are highly controversial in their own right. “They bring drugs and crime around your children. Yall need to man up and sack up,” wrote Sean.

Judging by popular belief, it appears that a large number of fans disagree with Sean Strickland. The former UFC middleweight champion’s reply section has been flooded with his own fans angry at him for the controversial topic.

Popular journalist Helen Yee clapped back at Strickland as she spoke about her own experiences with homeless people. “When I volunteered at the homeless shelter, I got to hear their stories, and you’d feel sad for how some people end up the way they do,” wrote Yee. To which Sean failed to budge and differentiated them into categories.

Another fan by the username Killashaw was far from respectful, unlike the aforementioned response. They wrote, “You would be homeless if not for UFC; you talk nonsense only thanks to CTE.” This post even had Sean Strickland agreeing to the statement.

Another user called Shawn R. Roberts said, “Bro if you hadn’t been successful as a fighter, you may be one of those people.” He suggests that Sean Strickland could have been homeless if not for the UFC.

When another fan by the username of Zaki Solja blamed the homelessness on the system, Sean Strickland clapped back. “An illegal alien can come to this country not speaking a word of English and raise a family,” replied the former UFC middleweight champion.

A user called Hakobian expressed their frustration with the middleweight champion. They wrote, “Sean I beg you, please think before you tweet.”

The username Libbre David Enjoyer replied to Sean Strickland, accusing him of not having empathy toward homeless people. “It's disheartening to see such a lack of empathy for those who are struggling,” they wrote.

Sean Strickland followed it up with a series of posts attacking the homeless. Despite receiving major backlash on the matter, it seems like the former middleweight champion does not prefer to back down from his thoughts on the controversial topic.

