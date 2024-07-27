Sean Strickland Wants Alex Pereira to Be ‘Scientifically Studied’ Following Hard Sparring Session

Alex Pereira needs to be examined in a lab. Well, that is what Sean Strickland has to say after sparring with the UFC light heavyweight champion. Pereira is well-known for his deadly left hook. It was the same weapon that put Jamahal Hill to sleep in Round 1 of their UFC 300 bout. Trying to measure how hard Poatan punches, the Brazilian was asked to take the PowerKube machine test. And, as expected, Pereira broke all the records. It was Francis Ngannou who had the record for the strongest punch.

Taking the PowerKube test in 2018, Ngannou scored 129,161. But when Alex Pereira punched, the machine propelled like a wild jet to 191,796! Thus, it is evident that no one would ever want to come in front of Poatan’s rock-like hands. But recently, Sean Strickland took upon the challenge. And immediately after sparring, the former middleweight champion called for a ‘scientific study’.

Sean Strickland was amazed by Alex Pereira

A recent video of Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira’s sparring has taken the fight world by storm. During the entirety of the video, Strickland could be seen defending Pereira’s vicious attacks. Despite ‘Tarzan’s best attempts, the UFC middleweight could never gain the upper hand on Poatan. This is something that baffled the former UFC middleweight champion.

Strickland could not process the fact that Alex Pereira packed so much power in his punches. Expressing his amazement on social media, Sean Strickland commented, “@alexpoatanpereira why do you punch so hard?! We gotta get a scientific study on this man's power... Great seeing you man!” Acknowledging the praise immediately, Alex Pereira too, replied to Strickland. Pereira wrote, “It's always a pleasure to train with Brother!! We are always evolving!!”

Well, Alex Pereira is surely the hottest UFC property at the moment. After teasing a move to the heavyweight division, Pereira has now been called out by Jake Paul for a boxing bout. Meanwhile, Sean Strickland has continued his streak of controversial social media posts. This time, it was Belal Muhammad who was in his firing line.

Sean Strickland dishes out racist comments to Belal Muhammad

Sean Strickland and controversy go hand in hand. Having a notorious history of posting controversial updates, ‘Tarzan’ has now hit Belal Muhammad with racist comments. In a recent comment made on Instagram, the UFC middleweight stated that it was for people like Muhammad that Strickland had to open his shoes at the airport.

While this remark was not scathing enough, Sean Strickland previously commented that raising a gay son would make him ‘fail’ as a man. ‘Tarzan’ also claimed that women must be sent back to the kitchen while a man earns. Thus, with the controversy surrounding Strickland, the only way he can back his trash-talking is by winning back the middleweight title soon. Will he be able to do that? Time will tell.

