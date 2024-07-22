Sean Strickland Wants to Bring the ‘Smoke’ to Khamzat Chimaev Over 'Choking Out in Sparring' Comment

Things are definitely heating up between Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev. While the duo were sparring partners for a while, they have become arch-rivals at present. Chimaev, who was a welterweight fighter, has recently moved to the middleweight division. Undefeated in 7 straight fights in the UFC, ‘Borz’ is now demanding a title match with the winner of Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. This is something that did not sit well with Sean Strickland.

Strickland lost his title immediately after winning it. While ‘Tarzan’ has been waiting for his shot at glory, Chimaev’s inclusion into the mix might alter the dynamics for Strickland. Meanwhile, the duo has been going back and forth regarding their earlier sparring sessions recently. While Chimaev recently claimed to have dominated Strickland, ‘Tarzan’ hit back with his own explanation.

Sean Strickland wants to give Khamzat Chimaev the ‘smoke’

Khamzat Chimaev recently stated that he thoroughly dominated Strickland during their sparring. ‘Borz’ also claimed to have video footage in his possession to justify his claims. However, hearing Chimaev’s allegations, Strickland seems to have been enraged by the entire fiasco.

In a post uploaded by Championship Rounds on X, a screenshot of Strickland’s post read, “I made [Khamzat] retire after COVID. I'm fighting for the belt then he can get the smoke." Strickland also took a jab at Chimaev regarding his recent crypto scam allegations. Thus, from Strickland’s words, it seems that a matchup between the two looks certain at this point.

However, if Dana White does provide his seal of approval on the match, it will be interesting to see where the fight takes place. That is because there is a lingering rumor about Chimaev being denied a visa to the US. However, ‘Borz’ recently debunked the notion.

Khamzat Chimaev opens up on US visa speculations

It is no secret that Khamzat Chimaev is a close ally of warlord Ramzan Kadyrov. Chimaev has, on several occasions, expressed his gratitude to Kadyrov and in return, has received some lucrative gifts from the warlord. Thus, according to popular beliefs, due to such an indulgence, Chimaev is restricted from entering into the US. Debunking the notion, Khamzat Chimaev briefed Aslanbek Badaev that he did not ever apply for a US visa.

‘Borz’ further stated that this was because the UFC has asked him to wait and only fight in the Arabian countries. Thus, with both Chimaev and Strickland eager to get their hands on each other, Dana White will need to come up with a set location for the face-off to transpire.

