Sean Strickland’s Coach Agrees to Wait for UFC Middleweight Title Match: ‘An Easy Rematch’

Is waiting the new winning? For Sean Strickland, that might just be the case. After outmaneuvering Paulo Costa at UFC 302, Strickland, alongside his coach Eric Nicksick, has chosen a bold strategy: no more fights until a title shot is secured. "He's never really lost the belt, in my mind," Nicksick candidly shares.

This decision comes despite the risk of staying inactive while the middleweight drama unfolds. But why take more fights when the title feels so close? Nicksick supports this wait-and-see approach wholeheartedly. Could this calculated move set Strickland up for a swift return to the top?

After losing his middleweight title to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297, Sean Strickland quickly bounced back with a split decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302. But instead of jumping into another fight, Strickland made a surprising decision: he’s waiting on the sidelines for his next title shot. His head coach, Eric Nicksick, couldn’t agree more with this approach.

Nicksick describes Strickland as a “mercenary” who used to take any fight, any time, on short notice. But now, Strickland is being more calculated. “He’s gotten smarter over the years,” Nicksick said. “I completely understand where he’s coming from. Why risk fighting a guy as great as Robert Whittaker when, in my mind, he’s never really lost the belt?”

This decision comes as the UFC middleweight division heats up. The title will be on the line at UFC 305, where Dricus du Plessis defends against Israel Adesanya. Adesanya is returning for the first time since Strickland defeated him at UFC 293. Nicksick believes that no matter who wins, Strickland is in a prime position for a rematch.

“That was such a close fight against Dricus,” Nicksick explained. “He dominated Izzy. If Izzy wins, that’s an easy rematch. Izzy’s going to want to try to get that revenge, and if Dricus wins, I think you put that to rest and give Sean the opportunity to avenge that loss.”

So, what’s next for Strickland? He’s waiting, training every day, and staying ready. Nicksick believes this calculated approach will pay off. “I think Sean has a claim at the next shot at that belt,” Nicksick said. “Sit on it, and see how it shakes out.”

Eric Nicksick recently shared his thoughts on Sean Strickland's close fight with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297. Like Strickland, Nicksick believes the decision wasn’t entirely fair. “In my head, he [Sean Strickland] never lost the belt. It was such a close fight with Dricus,” Nicksick told MMA Fighting.

He also pointed out Strickland’s dominance over Israel Adesanya, saying, “He dominated Izzy. I think if Izzy wins that fight, that’s an easy rematch. Izzy’s gonna want to get that revenge. If Dricus wins, you think [he will] give Sean the opportunity to avenge that loss.”

Strickland has been eager for a rematch with Du Plessis since UFC 297, but Du Plessis opted to reignite his rivalry with Adesanya instead. Both Strickland and Nicksick remain hopeful for another shot at the title. But will this calculated approach pay off? Or will Strickland miss out on a chance at redemption?

