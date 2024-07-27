Seattle Seahawks 16th Overall Pick Byron Murphy Faces Extortion From an OF Model Turned to FBI

Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive lineman Byron Murphy's training camp sessions began with controversy as his name became popular online due to an adult star.



Seattle Seahawks first-round draft selection Byron Murphy II allegedly owes a transsexual OF model $15,000. The sex worker used social media to display receipts and demand money.

Broyn Murphy faced allegations from the OF Model

A transgender OnlyFans model has reportedly accused Byron Murphy of owing "her" $15,000. The model, whose Twiter/X account is @msmariahmonay, shared the information on social media and requested followers to tag Murphy's team and fiance.

On July 22, X.com user @msmariahmonay wrote, "Byron Murphy blocked me from his and his fiancé's pages because he owes me $15,000." Perhaps this will get his attention. He played games with the wrong person! @Seahawks enjoys Trans instead of paying and wants to become viral. Tag him, his finances, the squad, and so forth.

The Seahawks picked Murphy with the 16th choice in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft from Texas. Murphy joins the NFL after a stellar career in Austin, where he was crowned Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and received First-Team All-Big 12 accolades in 2023.



Murphy participated in all 14 games in 2023. He recorded 29 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and seven quarterback hurries. Murphy is also a danger on offense, having scored two offensive touchdowns.

Murphy became the first Texas offensive or defensive lineman to score more than one touchdown. Murphy participated in 39 games (16 starts), recording 70 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.

Bryon Murphy’s attorney, Ron Skavin, came for his rescue

After the picture went viral, Murphy's agent, Ron Slavin, issued a statement claiming that it was an extortion attempt and that the former Texas Longhorn star had no contact with the model, as well as other young players in the league who were targeted by a similar blackmail operation.

Ron stated, "Recently, my client Byron Murphy was the subject of an extrusion attempt from a text exchange that began and concluded online. He had no contact with this individual. This blackmail plot has been aimed at other young players in the league. We alerted the NFL and turned the information over to the FBI." Anyone involved in this scheme will face prosecution."

Slavin said that other young players in the league were also the victims of a similar blackmail attempt, and his client is also facing the same, even though he had no communication with the model. The message went on to say that Byron Murphy and his representative had turned the matter over to the FBI and that everyone connected to the schemes of blackmail and extortion directed at NFL players would face legal action.

As of Friday morning, Pacific time, the Seahawks had not issued an official statement on the still-developing situation. Now that his lawyer has gone out and declared that all of this is potentially false, he can strive to clean his name and prepare for his first season in the league.



Murphy's predicament is complicated by the fact that the former Texas Longhorns standout just got engaged to his fiancée, Maya, something the Seahawks did publicly announce on their X account.

