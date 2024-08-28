Sebastian Vettel Secretly Races 341 km Swiss Epic Challenge Under Fake Name

Sebastian Vettel recently participated in last week’s Swiss Epic, an annual mountain bike stage race held in the Canton of Grisons, Switzerland. While his race was already a hot topic of discussion, what sparked excitement online was his decision to take on the challenge under a fake name.

The four-time Formula 1 World Champion chose to compete in the race under the name Sebastian Sprater. He took on the 341-kilometer course with 11,400 meters of climbing alongside his teammate Maik Sparmannand. The duo then crossed the line in 148th, ten hours behind the race winners.

Nonetheless, after the event was concluded, he was seen interacting with Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF) and the Swiss Epic as part of the race's coverage. Soon, his real identity was revealed to his fans.

SRF then went on to post the video clip of the interview on Instagram; check it out below:

It is important to highlight that this is not the first time that Vettel has participated in a cycling race and that too under a fake name. Previously, he competed in the Offroad Finnmark race in Norway, under Sebastian Sprater’s name. During that time, he finished 44th with a time of 8 hr 55 mins in the 150 km race.

Sebastian Vettel, who recently backed Mick Schumacher’s F1 Comeback, is a German racing driver who started competing in Formula One in 2007 with the BMW Sauber team. Other than the BMW Sauber, he has even raced for Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari, and Aston Martin.

He was first seen racing at the 2007 United States Grand Prix whereas his last competitive appearance was at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Among his career achievements includes winning four World Drivers' Championship titles, which he did consecutively from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull. He was also the youngest person to win the Formula One (F1) world drivers’ championship.

Later, for the 2015 season, Vettel chose to join Ferrari where his scores were not that impressive. He finished in third place in 2015 and fourth in 2016. Moreover, the 2017 year saw him finish in the second spot. He remained with the Ferrari squad until the 2020 season.

The 37-year-old then joined Aston Martin in 2021 but his performance was subpar, and he secured no wins. Thus, in the middle of the 2022 season, he announced that he would retire from F1 after the season ended.

